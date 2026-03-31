Patriots Refuse to Rule Out Potential Stefon Diggs Reunion After Shutting Down A.J. Brown Trade Rumors

New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf isn’t ruling out a possible reunion with four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, even nearly three weeks after his release. He made a strong impact during his time in New England, becoming the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman and building solid chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye. With ongoing uncertainty around potential trade talks involving A.J. Brown and a clear need to bolster the receiving corps, the Patriots could find themselves in a situation where reuniting with Diggs could be the only viable move.

“Yeah, I never like to rule anything out,” GM Eliot Wolf responded when asked about a potential reunion with Diggs on Up & Adams. “There are always different scenarios that come up, whether you have an injury or a scheme shift or whatever the case may be, so I don’t want to close the door on anything.”

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While the team did bring in Romeo Doubs in free agency, relying solely on that addition would feel underwhelming heading into training camp. The Patriots still have the 2026 NFL Draft as an avenue to improve, and there’s also speculation about a potential move for Brown after June 1, when the financial implications for the Philadelphia Eagles would be more manageable than now.

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If none of those options materialize, circling back to Diggs could end up being their best move.

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The update on Stefon Diggs comes after Wolf and Co. released the veteran wideout, with the primary reason being his massive contract. Diggs’ cap hit was set to rise from $10.5 million to $26.5 million, with the $6 million in guarantees that would have triggered if he were still on the roster beyond the first week of March. This financial commitment, despite his team-high 85 receptions for 1,013 yards, didn’t make sense for the franchise.

Furthermore, Diggs’ off-field issues also reportedly played a part in his exit. Firstly, his serious legal troubles from a December 2 incident at his home led to a felony charge related to strangulation or suffocation, with a misdemeanor assault allegation. And then his public breakup with Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B led to his exit from the team.

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“Pats sources also said the Cardi B drama is ultimately what made them back away from Diggs,” EssentiallySports’ Tim Wood reported via X. “Great player, money, and ask are ultimately not a fit, but there’s real family drama there that is not the Patriots Way. And that only backed up their choice not to aggressively push a re-sign.”

While the Patriots remain open about a possible return for Stefon Diggs, Eliot Wolf also issued clarification about a trade rumor involving the Super Bowl LX runners-up for disgruntled wide receiver A.J. Brown. The star wideout has been one of the best players at his position but had a turbulent 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading to speculation about his exit.

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Patriots GM addresses A.J. Brown trade rumors

Even before the Patriots parted ways with Stefon Diggs, New England had been linked with A.J. Brown to bolster their wide receiver room. Brown continued to perform consistently as he recorded 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

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Nonetheless, the seasoned pass-catcher made news for comments made away from the field, where he articulated his dissatisfaction with the Philadelphia offense in general.

The tensions between Brown and the Philly coaching staff hit the boiling point when the receiver was engaging in a heated argument with head coach Nick Sirianni during the Eagles’ NFC Wild Card round defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. Hence, from the end of the season, Brown has been involved in trade rumors, with the Patriots emerging as the top contender.

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So, when asked about whether New England is open to trading for the star wide receiver, Eliot Wolf issued a straightforward response about how Brown is still part of the Eagles.

“A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles, as Howie mentioned (Sunday). We haven’t had any conversations about anything regarding that in a long time,” Wolf said on the Up & Adams Show.

The Patriots are keeping their options open at wide receiver heading into the offseason. While a Diggs reunion remains possible, the team is not actively pursuing A.J. Brown. New England’s priority is clear: find the right fit, both on and off the field.