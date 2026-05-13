Patriots Release Official Statement as Rookie Quintayvious Hutchins Faces Legal Charges Weeks After Draft

Barely three weeks ago, Quintayvious Hutchins said getting drafted by the New England Patriots felt like “a dream come true.” But long before that dream turned into real snaps, Hutchins found himself standing in a courtroom.

Hutchins – the Patriots’ seventh-round pick out of Boston College – was charged with domestic assault and battery on a family or household member, according to Massachusetts court records. He was arraigned at Newton District Court on Wednesday, May 13th, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. Now, a pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 29, and the Patriots have also addressed the matter.

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“We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins,” the team said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.”

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The incident in question reportedly took place on May 12th at a dorm on the Boston College campus. Per police reports, a witness alleged that Hutchins grabbed a woman by the neck. The woman, when questioned about it, told the police “nothing happened,” and declined to have photographs taken of her neck.

Now, Hutchins signed his rookie deal last Saturday, on May 9th. Selected 247th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, he had logged 35 tackles, two sacks, 1 forced fumble, and a pass deflection in 2025. He spent five years with Boston building toward this moment. His own words from draft weekend make the timing harder to read around.

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“If I could be honest, I didn’t think I was going to get a call,” Hutchins admitted in an interview moments after he was picked. “So, getting that call from the Patriots was like a dream come true, and hope and faith rising inside of me, knowing that I have another chance to go showcase my talent.”

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But that was three weeks ago, minus the recent legal troubles. What happens between now and June 29 will determine whether Hutchins gets the chance he’s been looking for.