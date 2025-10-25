brand-logo
Home/NFL

Respect Pours In as Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Makes Personal Announcement on Friday

ByUtsav Jain

Oct 25, 2025 | 3:16 PM EDT

Stefon Diggs took a quiet pause this week to honor the man who shaped his life long before football fame entered the picture. Far away from the gridiron noise and lights, the New England Patriots’ wide receiver took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message remembering his late father, Aron Diggs, marking his dad’s heavenly birthday with a brief but deeply personal caption.

“HBD POPS… miss you down here

Above these emotional words was an old photo of Aron looking at the camera. Stefon notably took a picture of this photo on his phone to share the story—raw, genuine, and full of warmth. For Stefon, it was less about what he wrote and more about keeping the memory of the man in the frame alive.

article-image

via Imago

Aron Diggs passed away in 2008 at just 39 after suffering congestive heart failure. But Aron’s influence never faded from his family. While Stefon runs routes for the Patriots, his brother Trevon Diggs plays cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. And it wouldn’t have been possible without Aron. He made the boys go through an intense training regimen that included 200 push-ups, sit-ups, and more. His tough love and relentless drive instilled discipline, focus, and faith—the traits that would eventually guide both Stefon and Trevon to NFL greatness.

He was a father who did far more than show up at his son’s games. He coached, corrected, and demanded their best. And as Stefon took a moment to remember those hard-earned lessons and precious memories, the NFL community also followed suit by offering their prayers.

Thoughts and prayers gather for Aron Diggs

Stefon Diggs’ Instagram story struck a chord with the crowd. The comments section of the story quickly filled with love, admiration, and shared memories. One fan recalled Aron’s tough-love coaching, writing, “RIP he used to be on your a** on mv field.” Others kept their messages simple and sincere, just adding “RIP” or sharing heart emojis to support Stefon on his emotional day.

Some even took a moment to celebrate Aron’s birthday, adding, “Happy heavenly birthday 🎉😍.” One person reflected on how Stefon’s NFL journey has become a matter of immense pride for his family and wrote: “making him proud big dawg.” Another lamented Aron’s tragic and early passing and empathized with, “Damn gone too soon papa diggs.”

The responses carried real emotion. Not just sympathy, but respect for the family’s story and how it has unfolded over the years. As one person summed it up perfectly: “Continue to rest up, fam.” For Stefon, his father’s presence remains more than a memory. It’s become part of his purpose. Every route, every touchdown, there’s a bit of Aron with him. 17 years after his passing, Stefon’s quiet tribute has served as one more reminder of where it all began for them.

