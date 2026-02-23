Retired Patriots DT’s Wife Sheds Light on Star’s Battle With Parkinson’s & Struggles After NFL

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots Nov 2, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Detail view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxCanhax 20251102_ajw_qe2_042

Essentials Inside The Story Life after the NFL revealed through Louis Leonard’s Parkinson’s battle

Reality behind football fame as Leonard’s post-career health struggles surface

Former players and celebrities rally support around Leonard’s journey

For every highlight reel and championship ring, there’s a story of the physical price paid. In the case of former Patriots DT Louis Leonard, that price is a debilitating battle with Parkinson’s, a struggle his wife Lacey is no longer letting stay in the shadows.

“Right after the NFL, my husband [Louis Leonard] was diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” said Lacey Leonard on Instagram. “For me, life after the NFL is difficult with physical impairments, as in my husband’s case. This is a side people don’t really see.”

The video highlighted Louis Leonard moving around in his wheelchair and barely able to walk. He was doing hydrotherapy with his trainer. On top of that, he is also suffering from a kidney disease. She rightfully said that it is not always “glitz and glam” for the football players.

“Last week, he had a ball, celebrating with friends and family during Super Bowl Week, but this is our normal life,” she further said. “Louis going through physical therapy and various doctors’ appointments. A lot of the time, people see only the highlight reels, whereas I like to show people what life is like for former players.”

Leonard began his NFL career in 2007. Although undrafted, the San Diego Chargers signed him to their practice squad. He got his first taste of the NFL after joining the Cleveland Browns. The NFL star went on to play for the Carolina Panthers, Patriots, and the Denver Broncos before he retired after the 2010 season.

Now, 41 years old, Leonard spends most of his time doing different therapies and visiting doctors. The football career took a massive toll on his body. Football is a high-contact game, and it often leaves players with permanent scars.

The concussions, fractures, and multiple sorenesses are a part of the game and one of the main reasons for getting diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Super-Bowl-winning quarterback Brett Favre also suffers from Parkinson’s. He occasionally feels stiffness and rigidity, and it is quite painful.

In a previous video, Lacey mentioned that any family that is going through the same after an NFL career can reach out to her for help. While people mostly see the light, Lacey did a great job in featuring what’s left after the NFL.

Leonard is tough and is taking it like a champion. He is doing everything to get better, with Lacey by his side. Besides, they have also received a lot of love from the fans.

Louis Leonard’s condition has caught the attention of various celebrities and fans

It has been a while since Louis Leonard was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. After Lacey shed light on his condition via social media, many people have showered them with love.

“Keeping fighting the good fight yall,” commented a fan. “Sending prayers and love yall way.”

Watching Leonard, people could not help but feel for the former player. The heavy sacrifice that the players make often goes unnoticed.

“😢😢😢 life after the NFL ain’t no joke , when you have a disability like this,” said another fan.

This support isn’t limited to a single post; fans have been pouring their hearts out for the couple throughout their journey. Moreover, it is not just fans, even celebrities have been a part of this journey.

“People just don’t know!!!” wrote Terrell Owens on a similar “after NFL life” post by Lacey Leonard.

Hollywood actor Terry Crews also commented on the post.

“AMEN🙏🏾❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥,” said Terry Crews

The NFL spotlight fades fast, but the physical cost lingers far longer.

Lacey Leonard’s honesty reminds fans that survival after football is the real fight.