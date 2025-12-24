Rob Gronkowski Delivers Tough Verdict on Drake Maye’s MVP Hopes Amid Patriots QB’s Significant Progress

Essentials Inside The Story Drake Maye's breakout season has him firmly in the MVP conversation

Rob Gronkowski applauds Maye's growth, while still giving the edge to another quarterback who's been relentless all year

With two games left, Maye's rise is undeniable; but whether he can flip the MVP script depends on how strong he closes

With the regular season nearing its end, the MVP talks are intensifying. One name that has remained in these conversations throughout the season is the New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who threw for a career-high 380 yards against the Baltimore Ravens last week. The buzz is real, and so is his progress. But when Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski weighed in, his MVP verdict came with a reality check.

On The Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Gronkowski was asked to name his MVP. Adams pointed out that while Matthew Stafford has been dominant, Drake Maye is “making a play.” While the former NFL tight end agreed and praised the duo, he made it clear who would take the throne.

“Yes, I mean Matthew Stafford is just ridiculous what he’s doing this year,” he said. “…Drake Maye is definitely giving him a push. But as of right now, it’s definitely Matthew Stafford, and Drake Maye may take the helm of the MVP. He’s got the New York Jets and Miami left. He’s got to finish out really, really strong, and Matthew Stafford has to take a little dip at the end.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Bills vs Patriots JAN 05 January 5, 2025: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Foxborough Massachusetts USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250105_zma_c04_316.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree342007

Gronk highlighted how the Los Angeles Rams quarterback has delivered week after week, regardless of opponent or defensive scheme. In his opinion, his consistency against tougher schedules is what sets Stafford apart. At this point, the former NFL player thought the Rams had their next games against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. But when Adams corrected him and revealed that the actual teams are the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons, his stance became even firmer.

“I think Matthew Stafford pulls away with it,” Gronk admitted, pointing to the QB’s stronger stats and the tough opponents he faced.

Stafford’s numbers back Gronk’s view big time. So far, the Rams QB has posted 4,179 passing yards, a 65.7% completion rate, and 40 touchdowns. He pulled all this off while making just five interceptions. Meanwhile, Gronk made sure not to downplay Maye’s growth and pointed to Maye’s perfectly placed corner fade in the last game. He called it a “10 percenter” play most quarterbacks won’t even attempt.

In October, as well, Gronk highlighted that Drake Maye has already done enough to be taken seriously in the MVP conversation. In his view, Maye belongs in that top group because of how steady and effective he’s been. What stands out most to Gronkowski is how Maye is playing.

“What’s so great is that he’s playing football where it’s winning football. He’s not making plays where he is trying to be a superhero.”

That approach, staying within himself and continuing to produce at the same level, is what Gronk believes gives Maye a real chance to keep the momentum going and stay in the MVP race. However, for now, as per Gronk, Drake Maye is staying behind Stafford, but his rise is undeniably real.

Drake Maye’s growth is showing big time

Drake Maye delivered a statement performance against the Ravens, sparking conversation about both his growth and MVP contention. According to The Athletic, Maye’s odds jumped to +165 from +400 after the Patriots’ dramatic win in Week 16. That swing says a lot about how quickly the narrative is changing as the season approaches its end.

This season, Maye has thrown for 3,947 yards with a 70.9% completion rate, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. In 15 games, he has failed to pass for 200 yards only once. Beyond stats, the 23-year-old has witnessed some big moments this season. In the last contest, the Patriots had an epic late-game comeback that caught the whole league and fans off guard.

With his team needing a score, he marched a nine-play, 89-yard touchdown drive to secure a 28-24 road victory. It had put the Patriots ahead with just over five minutes left before the final whistle. He owned the moment and helped his team seal a playoff-clinching victory. Maye, who has been selected for the Pro Bowl twice, also hit another milestone when he recorded his first 300-yard passing game. He finished the game 31-of-44 for 380 yards, two touchdowns, and only one interception.

He now ranks fourth in the league in passing yards, tied for fifth in passing touchdowns, and first in QBR rating (73.4). While critics still point to a softer schedule, Maye’s weekly growth is becoming impossible to ignore. And that’s exactly why his MVP case keeps getting stronger. His next games are with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.