Rob Gronkowski Pitches Double Trade for Patriots to Weaken AFC East Rival Before Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots lead the AFC East at 4-2, and head coach Mike Vrabel may make key moves before the trade deadline. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski has suggested targeting a wide receiver or running back to strengthen rookie QB Drake Maye’s offense.

“A dark horse would be Breece Hall from the New York Jets,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. “Maybe a wide receiver like Chris Olave from New Orleans,” he suggested as Adams agreed that Olave was the most talked-about player in the market.

Understandably, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is 25 years old and still on his rookie contract, which includes a fifth-year option. This will allow whichever team acquires him, more time to evaluate his skills. Olave is signed through next season at $16 million. Over the last six games, he has totaled 39 catches for 342 yards. Now, it’s not just the Patriots.

via Imago

The Buffalo Bills could also be eyeing Olave. That means coach Vrabel will need to act fast if New England wants to land him.

As for running back Breece Hall, he is another name drawing attention from the Bills. With no extension in the future yet and the New York Jets sitting winless, the 24-year-old could become a free agent next season. Hall’s seven receiving touchdowns since 2023 are tied for the fifth most among running backs, matching Saquon Barkley.

Meanwhile, the Patriots need to strengthen their offense, particularly by adding a reliable wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs for rookie quarterback Drake Maye, whom Rob Gronkowski recently called the “QB of the future.” But with running back Antonio Gibson injured, New England’s running back depth also needs attention.

For now, all eyes are on Coach Vrabel and the next move he’ll make. Gronkowski, for his part, has dropped a few more names.

Rob Gronkowski backs Garrett Wilson trade idea

Adams also suggested that the recent buzz about Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown for a trade. The wide receiver had seemingly voiced his frustration over the lack of targets on social media, and trade rumors began swirling soon after.

While he agreed about Brown, the former NFL player also named wide receiver Garrett Wilson because of his rookie deal. “He’s on a rookie deal and then… You can give him a big deal. They got a lot of room possibly,” he suggested. Wilson is currently leading the Jets with 36 receptions for 395 yards and 4 TDs.

Gronkowski, who had predicted that the Pats would make a “splash” before the trade deadline, isn’t even surprised by the new developments.

However, the former New England Patriots tight end revealed that the Patriots’ 13-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 almost doused his hopes. “And they bounced back tremendously from that,” he said. “That’s why you just can’t judge these NFL teams within the first weeks because they’re just trying to find their identity.”

Gronkowski has said the Patriots need more offensive help, and adding a wide receiver or running back could support rookie quarterback Drake Maye. While these are only suggestions for now, trading for someone like Garrett Wilson, who plays for a division rival, could make the Patriots stronger and the Jets weaker. That would be a smart move for both reasons.