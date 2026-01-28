Robert Kraft Holds Nothing Back on Bill Belichick as Patriots Owner Confirms Stance on Hall of Fame Snub

On Thursday, Chad Graff, senior writer at The Athletic, shared on X that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made his stance on Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub crystal clear. Kraft admitted that personal differences may exist, but there was more to it than just that.

“Robert Kraft: Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick’s record and body of work speak for themselves,” the X post read.

Kraft chose to focus on Belichick’s unmatched NFL success, six Super Bowl wins as head coach, and eight overall championships, along with decades of consistent excellence.

“As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League,” Kraft said. Kraft praised Belichick’s long Patriots tenure, highlighting his excellence, preparation, and sustained NFL success.

Robert Kraft also shared that he is “the greatest coach of all time” and “unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer,” highlighting Belichick’s unparalleled achievements and lasting impact on the game.

Jimmy Johnson Slams Hall of Fame Snub of Bill Belichick, Questions NFL’s Voting Process

The Pro Football Hall of Fame faced intense scrutiny after Bill Belichick, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, was denied first-ballot entry. Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson didn’t hold back, criticizing the process and questioning the integrity of the voters.

“I talked to two or three of the voters today. Of course, every voter is going to say, I voted for him, a bunch of them are lying,” Johnson told ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show. Johnson expressed skepticism about the voting process.

“I saw [Belichick] at the National Championship Game, I thought it was going to be automatic, so I chartered a jet, and I was going to go up there. To hell with it, I’m not going this year,” Johnson said. The Hall of Fame veteran expressed disappointment and frustration, announcing he would boycott this year’s induction.

Johnson also shared that he believes voters assumed Belichick’s induction was guaranteed, so they chose other candidates, which led to him being overlooked.

The backlash highlights growing concern over the Hall of Fame voting process and raises questions about whether the institution still properly honors football’s most legendary figures.

Kraft and Johnson’s reactions highlight Belichick’s unmatched legacy while exposing flaws in the Hall of Fame voting process, raising questions about its fairness and reinforcing why many believe he unquestionably deserves first-ballot induction.