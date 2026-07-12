Robert Kraft Under Fire as Gillette Stadium Wastes No Time Replacing World Cup Grass With Turf

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft watched Gillette Stadium host seven FIFA World Cup matches on natural grass. The sod rolled in for the tournament, and now it’s gone. The same owner who greenlit the switch is back to artificial turf.

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“The natural grass surface installed at Gillette Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially been removed,” Spotrac’s Caleb Pongratz wrote on X. “Back to artificial turf after hosting seven World Cup matches in Foxborough.”

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The move comes after multiple Patriots star had already made their preference for natural grass over turf known. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has noted that grass is a “lot less taxing on the knees and ankles and joints.” Safety Brenden Schooler believes grass has “got more give on it, doesn’t hurt as bad when you fall.” Fellow safety Kevin Byard, meanwhile, has noticed a longer recovery time when playing on artificial turf. But why isn’t Kraft listening to his players?

A natural grass field can cost anywhere between $300,000 to $500,000 to install, plus $1M a year in infrastructure and maintenance for cold-weather teams. Artificial turf costs more upfront, but lasts longer and requires minimal upkeep, making it cheaper for stadiums that host multiple events. Add the costs of the Hydronic heating system, grow lights, irrigation system, and a Sub-Air system at Gillette, and the cost reaches sky high.

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None of this addresses player safety, though. Multiple studies have indicated that players are hurt more on artificial turf compared to natural grass. But the league has presented its own injury data this January to push back on that idea, claiming the injury rates are practically the same on both surfaces (0.43 on artificial turf, 0.42 on grass).

While the broader debate rages on, the fans, tired of watching ownership choose finances over their players, have now turned against the ownership itself.

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“If I were a New England Revolution fan, I’d stop supporting the team after this,” one fan wrote. “It’s inexcusable. The upfront cost had been spent and recouped. It’s better for both sports and the athletes. The Kraft greed knows no bounds.”

“Because NFL owners are CHEAP,” wrote another. “They could give a crap about the players and their health. Spending a few million dollars on natural grass and upkeep through the season is too much for the scumbags who run and own teams.”

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One fan even looked back at NFL history, citing the 2016 season when the Baltimore Ravens listened to their coaches and players and installed natural grass for the 2016 season.

“I hope someday Patriots give grass a 2nd chance like Ravens did in 2016 at the request of their players,” they wrote. “They chose hybrid grass the 2nd time, natural grass with artificial fibres woven in for durability & stability & it’s held up well. Perhaps Pats could do that, too.”

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“Swithing back to turf already proves they only care when fifa comes to town with the World Cup money our local teams just get the cheap stadium treatment I guess,” another fan wrote.

“Players should definitely fight back,” one person declared. “Y’all literally were forced to put grass down to make money. Case clearly wasn’t passing up the chance to host the World Cup. Players been asking for grass & for a while, different sport they did it. Seems wrong.”

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Robert Kraft has likely weighed the match. Grass costs more every year in New England, but the players hate turf. The fans see the choice – the owner just picked the cheaper option.