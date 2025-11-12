Robert Kraft Wants Rob Gronkowski to Play vs. Jets as Patriots Legend’s Retirement

After briefly retiring in 2019, Rob Gronkowski came out of his retirement in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady and won another Super Bowl. But now Gronkowski is officially coming home. The legendary tight end announced he’ll sign a one-day contract to retire as a New England Patriots this November, closing the book where it all began. This move isn’t just about football…it’s also a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Susan Hurley, the beloved Massachusetts philanthropist, who always wanted Gronk to retire as a Patriot. But it appears that the decision makers wanted a little for themselves as well.

“How about a 2-day contract?” Patriots CEO Robert Kraft said in a contract-signing. To this Gronkowski also joined to party as he replied jockingly, “What’s the signing bonus?”

Though he expressed his desire joyfully, Kraft said he would sign Gronkowski for 2 days instead of just 1. Actually, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets will face off on Friday, just days from now. Kraft even wanted the tight end for the playoffs, as reported by Ian Rapoport recently.

“Owner Robert Kraft walked up to him to say goodbye. According to sources, Kraft delivered a clear and concise message that would resonate for months,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. “Kraft told Gronkowski that he wants him to return for November, December, and a playoff run. If that happened, the team not only would welcome him back but will remain hopeful that it happens.”

Rob Gronkowski’s golden years with New England

Rob Gronkowski served the New England Patriots between 2010 and 2018, becoming one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He racked up 521 carries for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns during the time he was playing with the team.

He assisted the Patriots in three Super Bowl wins (XLIX, LI, and LIII) and contributed significantly to the team’s offense, along with quarterback Tom Brady. Gronk was named to five Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pros, and currently has several NFL and Patriots tight-end records, such as most catches and yardage in Super Bowl games.

In the year 2011, he established an NFL record of the highest number of touchdowns that a tight end caught in their single season (17). He was a very complete player at his position, known as being a powerful blocker as well as a good receiver.

Off the field, the fans adored Gronk because of his personality and leadership in the locker room, which could be described as fun and energetic. A brief return saw him again play in 2025 with the Patriots and retire with the team officially. The owner of the Patriots team, Robert Kraft, has hailed the long-term influence of Gronkowski as he is proclaimed as one of the most cherished and iconic players in the history of the franchise.