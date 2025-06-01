Patriots Rookie Announces $250K Decision After Mike Vrabel Considered Cutting Stefon Diggs

In this post-Belichick era, the Patriots need bold, authentic players—and in this draft, they found one who’s not just dreaming but already living the NFL dream. New England helped make those dreams a reality by signing him to a 4-year, $4.6 million rookie contract, which includes an $840,000 base salary and a $440,000 signing bonus. And just like anyone would, the teammate of Drake Maye is already dreaming about how to spend his money. LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson isn’t just entering the NFL—he’s making a statement. Also, there are concerns over Stefon Diggs, but more on that later.

The Patriots’ rookie pass rusher has ambitious plans for his first paycheck: renovate his parents’ home, add a backyard pool, and buy a Lamborghini Urus. He’s clearly aiming to give back—and go big. When asked how he plans to spend his money, Swinson said, “I’m gonna renovate my parents’ crib, and after that, put a pool and everything back there. And then, I’m gonna get my car: a Lambo Urus, a super Urus.”

The Lamborghini Urus is no ordinary SUV. It’s a luxury performance beast powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 657 horsepower and accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. The price? North of $250,000—especially with all the specs and upgrades Swinson has in mind.

The Urus also boasts a top speed of 190 mph, making it one of the fastest SUVs on the market. Inside, it features a blend of premium materials and cutting-edge technology, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and customizable driving modes like Strada, Sport, and Corsa. Swinson’s choice reflects both gratitude and ambition.

By prioritizing his family’s comfort before indulging in a car that symbolizes status and success, he’s making a clear statement about his roots and his aspirations. It’s a bold move—one that mirrors the confidence and drive he brings to the field. Meanwhile, Mike Vrabel is considering cutting Stefon Diggs.

Future of Stefon Diggs in jeopardy

Stefon Diggs is in Foxborough now—but how long he stays is suddenly a real question. On Wednesday at OTAs, Mike Vrabel stepped to the mic and did what most head coaches do when things get tense. “We’re aware,” he said, referring to the now-viral yacht video of Diggs. “We want to make great decisions on and off the field.” Vrabel played it safe. But behind that calm, you could sense it—something’s brewing.

The noise didn’t stay external for long. Enter Scott Zolak, longtime Patriots radio voice, who went to live this week and didn’t hold back. He said the team is thinking about cutting Diggs, “It is on the table.” Diggs, for all the drama, still has value. Zolak even said it: “You need diva receivers.” And he’s right. Drake Maye needs a WR1.

Even last season, amidst frustration in Buffalo, he posted 1,183 yards and 8 touchdowns. But Mike Vrabel values culture more than anything else. Remember, he pulled aside the rookie Javon Baker, who tried to do a little showboating. He is tight-lipped, but anything can happen. When the footage went viral, Diggs was absent from the Patriots’ OTAs. The team has not announced any disciplinary actions related to the video, and Diggs’s status for upcoming practices and games remains focused on his injury recovery. But such twists will not help Drake Maye in team bonding.