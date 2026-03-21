Sources: Patriots Backed Away From Re-Signing Stefon Diggs Due to Cardi B-Related Drama

Essentials Inside The Story A blockbuster exit involving Stefon Diggs suggests something far more complicated pushed the Patriots to make a tough call

What once looked like a stable partnership has now turned into a sudden breakup

The Patriots' next big move slipped away

As questions arise about wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ departure from the New England Patriots, a recent report explains why the Super Bowl LX runners-up chose this drastic step. After joining the franchise ahead of the 2025 season on a massive three-year, $63.5 million deal, the veteran wideout delivered on this price tag with a solid performance. However, this time, the Pats’ front office moved on from Diggs after their Lombardi Trophy run, due to a significant off-field issue.

“Pats sources also said the Cardi B drama is ultimately what made them back away from Diggs,” EssentiallySports’ Tim Wood reported via X. “Great player, money, and ask ultimately not a fit, but there’s real family drama there that is not the Patriots Way. And that only backed up their choice not to aggressively push a re-sign.”

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American rapper Cardi B and Stefon Diggs made their first official public appearance in May 2025 during a New York Knicks playoff game. The rapper confirmed the relationship publicly the following month. They also later welcomed a baby boy in November.

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However, the couple broke up “a few days” before Diggs and the Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 2026, as per Us Weekly. The biggest reason behind this split was that Diggs allegedly “betrayed her so many times.” The same report further revealed that the Atlanta-based music star felt “free” and was moving forward to focus on her tour and new music.

At 32, Stefon Diggs was hit with serious legal trouble tied to a December 2 incident at his home, facing a felony charge related to strangulation or suffocation along with a misdemeanor assault allegation, adding to a growing list of off-field concerns. Just weeks before that surfaced, influencer Christopher Blake Griffith filed a complaint accusing Diggs of multiple civil offenses, including sexual battery and defamation.

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However, Diggs pushed back, filing a libel lawsuit and claiming the accusations were made up. Around the same time, his personal life also drew attention when a paternity case filed by Aileen Lopera confirmed through testing that he was the father of her daughter. Not long after, he welcomed another child with rapper Cardi B, marking a whirlwind stretch off the field.

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Even his fresh start with the New England Patriots didn’t come quietly. Shortly after signing a three-year, $69 million deal, a video surfaced showing Diggs on a boat passing around a mysterious pink substance, adding yet another layer of scrutiny to an already complicated chapter in his career. Perhaps all these were the reasons for the former couple’s breakup.

Additionally, with these off-field issues grabbing more headlines than his on-field production, the Patriots released Stefon Diggs at the start of the 2026 league year. Another reason the New England front office decided to part ways with the veteran wideout was his salary cap charge, which was set to rise from $10.5 million to $26.5 million. That means if Diggs was on the roster by the end of the first week of March, he would have had an additional $6 million of his contract guaranteed.

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This financial commitment to an aging receiver who finished the season with a team-high 85 receptions for 1,013 yards while recording four regular-season scores and a playoff touchdown didn’t make sense for the franchise. To replace him, the AFC East champions were eyeing another star wideout; however, they failed in their pursuit after the star stayed with the conference rival following a historic extension.

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Alec Pierce rejects the Patriots’ offer to stay in Indy

After parting ways with Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots were reportedly interested in signing Indianapolis Colts wide receiver sensation Alec Pierce, who revealed his desire to test out free agency. Pierce was convinced to stay as the Colts front office presented him a massive $116 million, four-year deal with $60 million fully guaranteed.

However, before this confirmation, the Patriots expressed interest in signing the 25-year-old, who led the Colts with 1,003 receiving yards in 2025, a career high, while leading the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. However, the Colts WR1 decided to stay in Indy and rejected New England’s offer, as per Tim Wood.

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“As @TonyPauline reported for us, a team offered more for @alecpierce. My sources tell me it was the Patriots,” Wood reported via X. “Pats sources felt all along Pierce wanted to stay in Indy, and tell me they found out for real when formal offer was rejected.”

With no Stefon Diggs on the roster and the front office missing out on Alec Pierce, Patriots fans will hope their franchise can act quickly to bolster a roster that made it to the Big Game and capitalize on the early progression of QB1 Drake Maye in his two seasons in the league.