Patriots Stand Firm on A.J. Brown Trade After Eagles Reject Offer – Report

Essentials Inside The Story The New England Patriots stand firm on their first-round pick stance.

Explore how A.J. Brown could be a key piece for the Patriots.

Beyond Brown, this 25-year-old stands out in Patriots' WR hunt.

Another chapter seems to be in the works in the trade saga involving A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles. The New England Patriots were reportedly among the teams that made an offer for Brown, but the Eagles rejected it. For now, the potential deal appears to be stalled, as the two sides have not reached common ground and remain unwilling to compromise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“NEW: From what I’m told earlier today, at some point in the latest talks between the #Eagles and #Patriots, an adjustment to a multi-asset asking price was floated,” Josina Anderson reported on X. “However, New England’s maintained (so far**) they’re not giving up a first-round pick for AJ Brown, per league source.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New England reportedly offered a first-round and a third-round NFL Draft pick for Brown, but general manager Howie Roseman declined the offer.

The Eagles are believed to be seeking a first-round pick and a second-round pick, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo. However, the latest update suggests the Patriots may not be willing to part with a first-round pick for Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

With both teams holding firm on their positions, neither side appears ready to budge on the price.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the asking price is taken out of the equation, A.J. Brown would easily be one of the best fits for the Patriots. He has recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in six different seasons. He has also totaled 524 receptions during his time with both the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Another factor that could work in Brown’s favor with the Patriots is his familiarity with head coach Mike Vrabel. The two spent time together during their days with the Titans, and they’ve remained close since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the Patriots’ receiving corps looks thin after the release of Stefon Diggs. Currently, the Patriots’ receiving corps comprises Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte. Though all three players have shown promise, they do not come anywhere near the level of experience that Brown possesses.

Now, the Patriots may have to make a decision sooner rather than later. While Brown would clearly fill a major need on New England’s roster, acquiring him could prove costly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alec Pierce stands out in Patriots’ WR hunt

Instead, the Patriots could turn their attention to Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no question in my mind, and they have to make a decision,” Garafolo said, “because they’re coming up on free agency here and Alec Pierce has been a guy that’s been mentioned in connection to New England. … Even though there’s not supposed to be, I’m sure there’s been talk between the Patriots and Alec Pierce.”

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207523916

Pierce’s four-year rookie contract, which is worth $6.6 million, is set to expire soon, and this could see him become a free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another confirmation of the Patriots’ interest in the situation surrounding Pierce came from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

And the interest makes sense. Pierce had a good 2025 season with 47 receptions for more than 1,000 yards with six touchdowns. He averaged 21.3 yards per reception, leading the NFL again after leading the league with 22.3 yards per reception in 2024.

Pierce was drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. So far in his career, Pierce has played 64 games for the Colts while starting 55 of those games. He has caught 157 receptions for nearly 3,000 yards with 17 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Eagles maintaining a high asking price, New England remaining hesitant to give up its first-round pick, and a young receiver like Pierce potentially available, it will be interesting to see how the Patriots ultimately strengthen their receiving corps after parting ways with Diggs.