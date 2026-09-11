Patriots Star Blasts Seahawks With Expletive After Sack That Injured Sam Darnold in the NFL Opener

The New England Patriots outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones’, who played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2023-2024, took down Sam Darnold in a hit that left the Seahawks quarterback with a hip injury, then turned to Instagram with an expletive-laced post tagging a very specific account.

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“Year 8. First NFL sack of the season. Gotta win the close ones but we will next time #gopats🏈❤️💙,” Dre’Mont Jones wrote in an Instagram post, tagging the account “f—_the_seahawks” alongside a snapshot of himself bringing down Darnold.

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Looks like Jones has zero sympathy for his former team.

The sack came early, just the fifth play of New England’s season opener in Seattle. Sam Darnold dropped back on third and six, couldn’t find anyone open, and tried to buy himself some extra time. That’s when Jones caught up to him from behind and drove him to the ground. Darnold’s right hip and leg took the brunt of it, landing awkwardly on his right knee.

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For a moment it looked like he might be able to shake it off. Darnold got up on his own and even waved away the medical staff at first, pressing his hand into his hip like he was trying to work through it.

But it didn’t take long before he was in the sideline tent getting checked out, and soon after, he headed to the locker room with the team’s medical staff. The Seahawks listed him as questionable before officially ruling him out of the game. He’d only completed one of two passes for 13 yards before his night ended, and Drew Lock stepped in behind center.

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Darnold underwent a CT scan at Harborview Medical Center that night, and while the results were called encouraging, they weren’t conclusive enough to settle anything. He followed that up with an MRI on Thursday, which the team’s doctors are now reviewing.

Head coach Mike Macdonald tried to keep things measured afterward.

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“At this point, we can rule out a fracture,” Macdonald said. “So there are some more tests to be done. … We’re still working through all that, but right now I think fracture is out, which is great news.”

Whether Darnold will be ready for Seattle’s September 20 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is still up in the air. However, there is hope for his guaranteed return in Week 3.

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However, Seattle managed to hold its own after Darnold went down, with backup quarterback Drew Lock stepping in. Fans and the staff have hope that he will be able to carry on in Darnold’s absence.

As for Jones, there’s a little extra edge to the moment given his history with the franchise, having spent two seasons in Seattle racking up 77 tackles and 8.5 sacks before landing in New England. He recorded two total tackles and the one sack against the Seahawks.