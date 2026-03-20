Patriots Star Reacts to A.J. Brown Rumors After Julian Edelman Sparks Buzz

Essentials Inside The Story Previously, Philadelphia Eagles had rejected the proposal from the New England Patriots for A. J. Brown.

A. J. Brown had also drawn interest from the Los Angeles Rams.

Patriots safety hopes A. J. Brown comes through.

The A. J. Brown trade chatter just refuses to simmer down. What started as a somewhat cryptic post from former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has quickly snowballed and continued speculation, especially after a Patriots star player re-posted it. Suddenly, a somewhat random situation is being heavily scrutinized by fans and media.

The New England Patriots’ cornerback Christian Gonzalez recently reposted Julian Edelman’s tweet, which featured a GIF of A. J. Brown winking after Edelman told him, “We are all Patriots.”

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The clip comes from a February episode of the podcast Dudes on Dudes, where Brown appeared as a guest.

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The repost didn’t include any caption or explanation, but many Patriots fans believe it could be a subtle hint about Brown possibly joining the team. However, note that neither has shared specific details.

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The New England Patriots have been linked to Brown for quite some time. In the past, a trade didn’t go through because, reportedly, Howie Roseman, general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, turned down an offer from New England that included first and third-round NFL Draft picks.

Now, this latest development has once again sparked curiosity among fans. It comes at a time when Patriots supporters could really use some good news amid stalled trade talks, per MassLive’s Karen Guregian.

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“The Patriots and Eagles are engaged in a staring contest,” Guregian stated. “While the expectation is they’ll eventually come to terms on a deal, whether it’s in the coming weeks or after June 1, which is preferred by the Eagles for monetary reasons, it’s also possible another team will swoop in.”

At one point, the Los Angeles Rams were also mentioned as a potential landing spot. However, it now appears they have stepped away from the conversation. Internal assessments of Brown have apparently raised concerns over his long-term durability.

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According to reports, there is considerable “wear and tear” on the lower body of the wide receiver. The deal became too great a risk for the Los Angeles Rams. As per NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, there are financial and medical risks involved.

“They decided too much of an investment for a player at this age, general wear and tear, you know, ‘we’re not going to do it.”

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Those same concerns could also give New England pause. Still, it seems like Patriots players are excited about the possibility of sharing the field with the Eagles’ star wide receiver.

Patriots’ Kevin Byard hopes A. J. Brown lands in New England

Despite all the speculation and ongoing trade talks, A. J. Brown remains with the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, players from the Patriots appear eager to see that change, especially after the team officially released Stefon Diggs.

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Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 02: Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard 31 walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 2, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 02 Bears at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251102209

Even NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a video featuring Patriots safety Kevin Byard. In the clip, Schultz mentioned that Christian Kirk was signing with the San Francisco 49ers. That’s when Byard jumped in with his own thought.

“I was hoping you were about to say A. J. Brown is getting traded to New England,” Byard said. “That is what I was hoping for.”

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Byard, a three-time Pro Bowler, previously played alongside Brown from 2019 to 2021 with the Tennessee Titans. That familiarity clearly adds to his hope of a reunion with his former teammate.

For now, there’s still no official move involving Brown. But ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared an update regarding the trade.

“I still anticipate A.J. Brown getting moved out of Philadelphia,” Darlington said on the March 19 edition of Get Up. “Do not mistake the silence that we currently are feeling around A. J. Brown for being indifference or lack of activity.”

Darlington also pointed out that New England could be the ideal landing spot for the veteran receiver.

“The Patriots are the perfect fit, with his former coach in Tennessee, Mike Vrabel, being there,” Darlington added.

With all signs still pointing towards a possible move to New England, there is a growing feeling that the Eagles may make a decision and bring this ongoing saga to an end.