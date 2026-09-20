Patriots Starting OL Carted Off After Gruesome Ankle Injury Against Steelers

Mike Onwenu’s 100th career regular-season appearance and 92nd NFL start took a troubling turn late in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when the New England Patriots’ starting right guard went down and could not continue. They were forced to reshuffle around Drake Maye, turning a promising start into a worrying moment.

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“@Patriots Injury Update: OL Mike Onwenu will not return to today’s game due to an ankle injury,” wrote Patriots Communications on X.

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The injury occurred late in the first quarter as the Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt pressured Drake Maye on a sack. Watt rolled into the back of Mike Onwenu’s right leg, and the Patriots’ starting right guard remained down before being carted off the field with a right ankle injury.

The update ended any hope of watching the veteran guard against the Steelers, although the team did not immediately provide a longer-term medical opinion. The timing of the injury was very noticeable.

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New England had just raced to a 10-0 lead, with TreVeyon Henderson scoring a 39-yard TD run before Andy Borregales added a 30-yard field goal. Henderson just made his return after missing the season opener with an ankle injury, and his early TD gave the Patriots’ offense a much-needed boost.

Borregales’ 45-yard field goal pushed the Patriots to a 13-3 lead after three quarters.

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With 13:37 left in the fourth quarter, Elijah Ponder recovered Aaron Rodgers’ fumble after Christian Barmore’s strip-sack and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown, helping New England secure a 20-3 victory.

However, Pittsburgh’s pass rush became a major part of the afternoon after New England lost Onwenu, forcing the Patriots to adjust their protection around second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Veteran Greg Van Roten stepped in at right guard, leaving Maye to operate behind a reshuffled interior line against a Steelers front led by T.J. Watt.

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That placed added responsibility on Maye to help the adjusted offense stay on schedule. Earlier in the week, when asked about lifting an offense dealing with injuries, Maye said a quarterback’s job is to “elevate the guys around you and elevate the guys up front” while getting the ball out quickly.

Maye made those comments before Onwenu’s injury and in reference to A.J. Brown’s absence, but they carried added weight after New England lost a veteran starting guard. Quick decisions, clear communication, and a productive rushing attack helped the Patriots manage the adjustment to secure the win.

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On the other hand, Onwenu’s absence was hardly a routine lineup change. The 28-year-old is New England’s longest-tenured player, having been selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

New England earned the 20-3 victory despite the disruption, with Maye completing 14 of 22 passes for 208 yards and one interception. The Patriots will now await further clarity on Onwenu’s right ankle after he was ruled out late in the first quarter.

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Patriots face mounting injury concerns

New England’s win over Pittsburgh came at a price. Mike Onwenu, Dre’Mont Jones, Eli Raridon, Dell Pettus and Craig Woodson all left Sunday’s game, leaving the Patriots with fresh injury questions after Week 2.

Coach Mike Vrabel had no immediate update on the injured Patriots after the game, even as New England’s depth was tested again. The coach had raised concerns about that very issue during the preseason, while Woodson left the locker room with his left arm in a sling.

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“We ask everybody each week to prepare as a starter,” Vrabel said, as per The Boston Globe. “I know that sometimes that’s hard. Sometimes guys prepare really hard to be a starter and they don’t end up playing or having a major role. Then, sometimes, like today, they have to be ready to go.”

When Onwenu went down with a right ankle injury in the first quarter and needed a cart to take him off the field, Morgan Moses stayed beside his offensive-line partner for an extra beat before the cart headed toward the locker room.

“It’s been a pleasure to be able to play beside somebody so dominant,” Moses said. “I can’t sit here and say I could do all these things myself without having a good partner in crime.

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“Any time you lose somebody of that caliber, it’s hard. Mike knows we got him. We’ll do anything for him. The biggest thing is keeping him around here and keeping him a part of this team.”

Across seven seasons, Mike Onwenu has been the Patriots’ steady answer whenever the offensive line needed help, moving between positions and bringing stability to the group. Van Roten took over at right guard after his exit against Pittsburgh, but New England may have to rework its plans up front if Onwenu’s ankle keeps him out beyond Week 2.

Jones also suffered a shoulder injury against the Steelers after entering the game questionable with a foot issue that limited him during the practice week. He had been active for about 84% of the defensive snaps in New England’s season-opening loss to Seattle, where he recorded a sack and a team-high six pressures. Meanwhile, Raridon exited with a thigh injury, adding another question to a Patriots team that earned the win but came out of the afternoon with a thinner roster.

For now, the Patriots have the win, but they left the field awaiting clarity on right guard Mike Onwenu, tight end Eli Raridon, and outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones.