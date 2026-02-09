Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Take Drastic Decision Against Each Other Immediately After Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss

The New England Patriots’ wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and the American rapper, Cardi B, didn’t wait for the confetti to settle after the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss because the drama went straight to the timeline.

They wasted no time turning a Patriots Super Bowl loss into the internet’s next frenzy, as a viral X post claimed the two unfollowed each other on Instagram almost immediately after the final whistle, sparking instant breakup speculation across NFL social media.

The same X post didn’t stop at the alleged unfollow, as it also floated a separate detail that remains unsubstantiated. Diggs’ ex-girlfriend was reportedly seen near the Patriots’ team hotel sometime this week.

There were no verified photos, no on-record eyewitnesses, and no clear timeline explaining where, when, or why, just enough smoke to keep speculation swirling online.

The timing has fans locked in, as it sharply contrasts with the celebratory tone earlier in the run, when Cardi was caught on video yelling, “We’re going to the Super Bowl!” after New England punched its ticket, a clip shared by the Patriots’ official Instagram handle.

As of now, there’s still no confirmed statement from either side in the sourced reports, so the “drastic decision” storyline remains rooted in the unfounded claim and the online reaction it triggered, not an official announcement.

This is a developing story…