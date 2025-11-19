Stefon Diggs Announces Injury News as Mike Vrabel Gets Bad News Before Bengals Clash

The New England Patriots are cruising at 9-2, and a huge part of that has been Drake Maye‘s connection with his top target, Stefon Diggs. Diggs has been nothing short of electric this season, turning Maye’s throws into big plays and helping him rack 2,836 yards…enough to put him in the MVP conversation. But just when fans thought they’d seen it all, Diggs dropped a massive injury update that has left fans stunned, yet his mentality remains one of being ready for battle no matter what.

Recently, in conversation with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Diggs revealed that he suffered a fractured finger a couple of weeks ago but has played through the injury during the 2025 NFL season with the New England Patriots. There are no significant concerns that the fractured finger will affect his performance.

He even called it “Least of my worries.”

Diggs has consistently been a key offensive weapon for the Patriots. He recorded 59 receptions (10th in the league) for 659 yards. Though he just racked up 3 touchdowns this season, his performance has been highlighted by a 146-yard game against one of the top-tier teams of the NFL, the Buffalo Bills.

While the 31-year-old wideout continues to provide a major boost to the offense with his presence, the secondary has been struggling with key player injuries.

Concerns raised for Mike Vrabel after a key injury in the secondary

Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams has been placed on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. He is expected to miss at least the next four games, starting from mid-November 2025. He sustained the injury in the first half of the Jets clash but returned to the field in the second half when ultimately shut down by head coach Mike Vrabel.

“I made a decision that we felt like we should probably just start treating that thing and get ahead of it and see where he’s at the next couple of days,” Vrabel said after the game. “He wanted to try to go. I just made a decision that I felt like was best for the team for his instance.”

Williams’ adrenaline-packed performances have made him one of the biggest assets of the secondary. He appeared in all 11 games for New England and recorded 27 total tackles, including 14 solos. He even registered 3.5 sacks, truly justifying why he’s been the franchise’s highest-paid player, surpassing even Tom Brady. And his 400 defensive snaps? That alone proves how rock solid he’s been all year. In his absence, the need to find a dependable starter is a major concern for the team.

Team captain and linebacker Robert Spillane has even dropped a message to the locker room: “Prepare as a starter.” He reminded the unit that you never know when your number’s getting called…so better stay ready.

New England will go against Cincinnati on Sunday, which doesn’t appear to be much of a challenge on paper. But with players like Diggs under the microscope of an injury concern and William already out, the team has to step up as a whole, or things might turn pretty ugly for the Patriots.