Stefon Diggs Announces Plans for Drake Maye as Patriots WR Chases Revenge Against Texans

Stefon Diggs knows what he is doing on Sunday. As the Patriots take on the Texans, the WR is focused on one thing: helping rookie quarterback Drake Maye. For Diggs, this game is not just about advancing; it’s about giving Maye confidence and opportunities to make plays under playoff pressure.

“It’s gonna be huge for us to run routes the right way and be available for the quarterback,” Diggs said, speaking to CLNS Media.”Make those plays for the quarterback so he can get comfortable back there. Might have to not use his legs too much.”

Diggs also highlights his role as a mentor and playmaker. Over the last two games, he has consistently positioned himself to support Maye. In the Patriots’ 16-3 Wild Card win over the Chargers, Diggs recorded just two catches for 16 yards, but he wasn’t focused on his own stats.

“Keep being smart, keep using your legs, play what you see,” he told the rookie. When asked why he was advising Maye to run more, Diggs explained, “He’s a hell of an athlete. I feel like he makes plays with his legs… Whatever it takes to help the quarterback settle in.”

His guidance reflects his focus on making Maye comfortable, even if it doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet. The comments highlight Diggs’ growing leadership role in New England, especially as Maye prepares for one of the biggest games of his young career.

When asked what stands out about Houston’s secondary, Diggs pointed to their instincts and aggression. “They got a knack for the ball, from the corners to the safeties,” Diggs said, adding that the Texans’ defensive backs are aggressive and consistently play the ball when they see it.

Having spent time around that unit before, Diggs noted he is familiar with how they operate, even if he does not know every tendency. His comments underline why this game will demand sharp routes and quick decisions, as Houston’s defensive backs thrive on pressure and turnovers, forcing receivers to be precise on every snap.

Imago Credits: X / @TMZ

As New England pushes deeper into the playoffs, Diggs’ experience, sharp route running, and key leadership become crucial against a disciplined Texans defense that punishes mistakes and forces offenses to execute with precision on every snap.

Stefon Diggs gears up for Texans clash as the Patriots eye AFC glory

Stefon Diggs’ first year in New England may not have come with constant headlines, but it quietly showed how much he still has left in the tank. During the 2025 regular season, Diggs finished with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 102 targets over 17 games, reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the seventh time in his career. For the Patriots, it was clear proof that he remains their top receiving option.

Diggs may no longer rely purely on speed, but his game has evolved. His route running, timing, and understanding of coverage continue to make him a problem, especially against man-to-man defense. New England is expected to shift him across formations, including snaps from the slot, where he could line up against Houston nickel defender Jalen Pitre. That game shapes up as one of the more important battles of the Divisional Round.

His history with the Texans adds another layer. Before a torn ACL cut his 2024 season short, Diggs was productive in Houston. Across eight games, he posted 47 catches for 496 yards, scored three times as a receiver, added a rushing touchdown, and averaged 62.0 yards per game. The injury halted his momentum, but it never erased the value he added.

Now back in the playoffs, Diggs enters this game healthy and with purpose. Against Houston, he is not just a familiar face but a proven weapon New England will lean on when the stakes rise.