Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence After NFL Closes Investigation Into Personal Conduct Violation

The court declaring Stefon Diggs not guilty did not solve all of the wide receiver’s problems. The former New England Patriots star still had to convince the NFL of the same, who were investigating him on the grounds of a personal conduct policy violation. More than a month after the court ruled in favor of Diggs, the league finally cleared the former New England Patriots star. The WR finally opened up on the situation after a turbulent past few months.

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“They do a very thorough process. I tip my hat to them,” Diggs told Fox 5 Washington DC. “I completely understand the process that they have. The NFL does a great job in protecting the brand, protecting what they represent. It’s an amazing organization, and I was blessed to be a part of it.”

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Had the NFL not cleared Diggs, his future would have been in limbo. Unlike the court, which cleared him of the felony strangulation and assault battery misdemeanor charges from his former employee, the league’s investigation would operate on different lines. And, they are not obligated to arrive at the same decision as the courts. Deshaun Watson was suspended from 11 games after being accused of sexual assault, even though the jury did not indict him.

And unlike the courtroom, where Diggs chose not to testify, he would have to answer questions in the league’s investigation. The WR was dealing with some pretty serious charges here.

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USA Today via Reuters Oct 8, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the case fell in both the court and the league’s investigation because there was little evidence of the altercation the employee, a personal chef, alleged. During the two-day trial, Stefon Diggs’ lawyers were successfully able to point this out.

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Diggs has been a free agent since New England released him in March. Teams were naturally cautious, probably waiting for the NFL’s verdict on the issue and whether he would have to miss games as a punishment. But now that Diggs is totally in the clear, there’s a good chance he’s suiting up for some team at training camp in August.

The potential opportunity to continue playing football was not lost on Diggs.

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“Being able to play football is always a blessing,” Diggs added. “I never wanted anybody to feel like I take that blessing for granted. Remain grateful, remain humble, and I was just happy that it worked out for me.”

Now with the off-the-field drama behind him, attention will switch back to where Diggs will sign to resume his football journey. The four-time Pro Bowler proved last year that he had plenty left in the tank. In 17 games for the Patriots last year, Diggs went off for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. That kind of production would be a boon for several teams, particularly those already in contention and looking to take the next step.

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Stefon Diggs leaves the door open for hometown Commanders

Diggs is a native of the DMV region, having been born and raised in central Maryland. He had a standout career at Good Counsel High School in Olney, ranking as the No.1 prospect in the state. Diggs chose to stay close to home by attending the University of Maryland for his college career.

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Now that Diggs has been given the all-clear and the fact that he is still without a team, it won’t be a surprise if the WR comes home.

“100%. That’s one of the first things I thought about,” Diggs said, about the idea of playing for the Washington Commanders. “Like, damn, I wanted to come back home and play. Play for my hometown team. It would be great to come home and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city. That would definitely be a moment.”

Washington, on their part, could look to pair up Diggs with their current top receiver, Terry McLaurin. They don’t have an established name outside of McLaurin, so pairing him with Diggs would give third-year QB Jayden Daniels a potent duo to potentially work with. Diggs seemed to be genuinely looking forward to a potential match, although he didn’t give any absolutes.

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“Hopefully, things do work out,” he added. “… I was just like, ‘Damn, it would be a thing.’ It would definitely be a thing if that kind of worked out. We’re not ruling it out.”

For now, Diggs can relax as the legal troubles that were hounding him are a thing of the past. Now, all he needs to do is to focus on his football future as he enters his 12th season in the league. Whether that would lead him to wear burgundy, though, remains to be seen.