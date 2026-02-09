Stefon Diggs Causes Sideline Mayhem as Fistfight Breaks Out Between Seahawks & Patriots at Super Bowl LX

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught everyone’s attention during the Super Bowl LX finale with a sudden sideline blow-up. What started as likely trash talk quickly turned into a near fistfight between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

“Seahawks and Patriots are ready to FISTFIGHT,” NFL Writer John Frascella wrote on X.

In a clip shared by Frascella on X, both teams looked “ready to fistfight” as tempers flared in the second quarter. With just under ten minutes remaining in the half, Stefon Diggs finished at the sideline with the ball during a fourth-down play. As he reached the bench area, he suddenly turned back, reacting to something said or done behind him.

That reaction appeared to set him off and immediately drew the attention of several Seahawks players, who surrounded the Patriots wideout. The situation intensified, prompting the referee to rush in and pull Diggs away.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

