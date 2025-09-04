Stefon Diggs’ 4-Word Message of Support for Cardi B Amid Public Scrutiny

People have always been curious about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship– even as the couple themselves have preferred to keep things low-key. That curiosity often crosses the line, and it did again outside a California courthouse when a photographer asked Cardi about alleged “paternity issues.” Never one to tolerate disrespect, the rapper fired back, hurling a pen toward the crowd and demanding she be treated with basic decency. She handled the confrontation in her own fiery style, while Diggs let his feelings show elsewhere in just four words.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cardi’s fiery courthouse moment wasn’t the only headline she made this week. She also landed the cover of Billboard magazine, marking another career milestone. To celebrate, she shared a carousel of photos from the shoot on Instagram. The post drew praise from fans and fellow celebrities alike— but it was Stefon Diggs’ reaction that stood out. The Patriots‘ wide receiver skipped the glitz and left a simple, grounding comment: “That’s a hardworking woman.”

Maybe Diggs recognizes that same discipline in her because, as Cardi admitted in her Billboard interview, she’s been learning from him. She confessed that before their relationship, her schedule was all over the place— no sleep routine, no planning, just constant overwhelm. Watching Diggs’ dedication to football changed that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He has to do two different things: learn his playbook and get physical. He has to be in bed at a certain time and wake up at a certain time. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. You’re literally in the military. You really work hard,” she said. And yet, for all the ways they influence each other, both Cardi and Diggs have been careful about how much of their relationship they let the world see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For months, they chose to keep things quiet, rarely posting together or speaking about each other in public. It wasn’t until June that Cardi gave fans a real glimpse, sharing photos of the two on a yacht with the caption, “Chapter 5… Hello Chapter Six”

However, in the same interview, Cardi admitted that juggling love and fame hasn’t been simple. “It’s tough dating in your 30s, too, but I like him. I love him, today,” she said with a laugh.

AD

Still, their love didn’t stay hidden for long. In June, Diggs posted a photo of Cardi’s nails painted in Patriots colors, spelling out his name; flaunting a “Stefon Diggs” manicure in Cannes. His caption said it all: “Let ’em know that you mine you should post more @iamcardib.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By now, their romance has captured plenty of attention. From yacht getaways and castle retreats to Cardi showing up at Diggs’ youth football camp, the couple has quietly let fans in on more of their world. She’s even slipped Patriots references in “Outside,” her first solo track in over a year– a playful nod to her NFL boyfriend.

And Diggs, for his part, has matched that energy with moments of open support. The timing of his Billboard comment couldn’t have been more fitting. Cardi had just spoken about how exhausting it is to date under constant scrutiny, making his words feel like a quiet promise: I see you, I respect you.