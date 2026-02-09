Stefon Diggs Gives Up on Patriots’ Future After WR Confirmed Retirement Decision

Stefon Diggs waited eleven NFL seasons for this stage, but when it finally arrived, it slipped away just as fast. Diggs and the New England Patriots walked off the Super Bowl LX field after a flat 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now the question is what’s next for Diggs’ Patriots future?

In the post-game, Diggs was asked if he wanted to be back in New England next year; his answer came out raw and honest.

“Sh-t, I hope so,” he said.

Still, he did not pretend the choice rested in his hands. Instead, he admitted, “It’s not fully up to him,” suggesting that he leaves that call to the front office.

So, Diggs clearly gave up control of his Patriots future, especially after the Super Bowl loss. Meanwhile, the game itself offered little comfort.

Diggs finished the night with only three catches on three targets, a stat line that barely registered. For long stretches, the Pats’ offense moved without him, which felt strange given the stage.

His lone flash came early in the second quarter, when Drake Maye found him on a screen for five yards, though it still ended a failed third-down try. Then, as the night dragged on, the connection never returned.

On the very next possession, Maye looked away again. Most glaringly, the second-year passer missed an open Diggs crossing the middle on another key third down. Instead, he sailed a throw over Mack Hollins, and the drive died right there.

Of course, credit belongs on the other sideline, too. The Seahawks defense swarmed, led by Devon Witherspoon playing at his usual All-Pro level. And Diggs also knows that.

“We got beat by a good ass team,” he said, giving respect to the rivals.

Still, Seattle’s dominance cannot fully explain Diggs’ disappearance on his Super Bowl debut. And now there’s another big question on his future.

Stefon Diggs confirms his retirement stance

Just days before the Super Bowl, Stefon Diggs was asked if retirement was on the table after the Super Bowl. When a reporter put it directly to him, Diggs did not hesitate. He reminded everyone that he is still under contract and also made it clear he plans to keep playing.

“Honestly, I’m a rockin to the wheels. I love it,” he said.

Because of that mindset, retirement is not even part of the conversation right now for the 32-year-old wideout.

More importantly, his words match the work he put in all season for the Patriots. Diggs suited up for all 17 regular-season games and stayed productive from start to finish. He hauled in 85 catches for 1,013 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Those numbers point to a receiver who remains reliable, involved, and trusted when the offense needs a play.

In the postseason, Diggs also stayed involved. During the playoff run, he added 11 receptions across three games, including a touchdown. He also logged 73 receiving yards in those contests.

However, the Super Bowl remains a different story for a lot of reasons, especially with the spotlight and defensive attention turned all the way up.