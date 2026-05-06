Stefon Diggs’ Lawyer Issues Statement After Judge Rules Ex-Patriots WR Not Guilty of Assault Allegations

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs seems to have caught a break in this troublesome offseason. He was ruled not guilty following a felony strangulation and other criminal charges from an alleged physical dispute with his personal chef. After this positive decision, Diggs’ attorney released a poignant statement about the situation.

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“Fame and financial success shouldn’t strip someone of their presumption of innocence, but too often, it does exactly that. And unfortunately, as is the case with unfounded claims, the damage starts the moment an accusation is filed, long before any facts are examined,” Diggs’ lawyer, Mitch Schuster, said in his statement. “Professional athletes have a target on their backs. … The evidence has shown what we’ve maintained from day one: Mr. Diggs was wrongly accused, and this case represents exactly the kind of opportunistic targeting that players can face the moment they step off the field.”

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The incident was reported to authorities on December 16, when the plaintiff, Jamila Adams, decided to move forward with her charges. She revealed she began cooking for Stefon Diggs in ​July 2025 for $2,000 per week, after initially becoming friends with him before starting to work for him. Her allegations were initially made public on December 29. Diggs faced up to five years in prison on the strangulation charge and 2.5 years on the assault charge as he looked to close out a successful season with the Patriots.

The Patriots’ decision to waive him came in the wake of his off-field issues, his court case, and his public fallout with former partner and rapper Cardi B. But the decision was largely taken to avoid a massive salary cap hit, which increased from $10.5 million to $26.5 million in 2026.

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Now that Diggs has been deemed not guilty of his charges, he can shift focus to his next team in the NFL. An expert believes the star wideout could revive his career in the NFC East with a rising team led by a young quarterback.

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Commanders named as the perfect fit for Stefon Diggs

Diggs still registered a solid season with the Patriots, with a team-high 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. He also posted the fourth-highest receiver grade (82.6) of his career, having nailed 75 percent of his contested catches and dropping just 2.9 percent of his targets. He’s still in form to be the top receiver for a team that needs one.

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Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes Diggs’ ability to line up out wide and perform in the slot could help a Commanders offense that lacks proven depth behind Terry McLaurin.

“Diggs will now play on his fourth squad in four years, but he’s been a remarkably consistent playmaker when healthy,” Locker wrote. “With Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey both appearing on under 500 snaps in 2025, Daniels would benefit from Diggs’ inside-outside skillset to lift the Commanders’ beleaguered group.”

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With his skills still intact after a strong season in New England, a move to the Washington Commanders appears to be a natural fit. Pairing him with Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin could give Washington the offensive boost they need heading into 2026. The WR’s capability to deliver at the age of 32 remains an attractive factor about him, as teams weigh their options.