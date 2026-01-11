Stefon Diggs’ Mom Confirms Rough Feelings After Major Legal Update on Allegations Against Patriots WR

Essentials Inside The Story Stephanie Diggs breaks her silence amid a pivotal legal update.

Stefon Diggs faces uncertainty as timing collides with playoff football.

Patriots move forward while off-field questions remain unresolved.

The New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been in the headlines after facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation stemming from an incident on December 2. These allegations are from the day after the Patriots defeated the New York Giants. With the AFC Wild Card game next on the schedule, Stefon Diggs’ mother, Stephanie Diggs, made an emotional comment addressing her son.

“These past few weeks have been rough, but we all we got💪🏽,” Stephanie Diggs wrote in the caption of her recent Instagram post. “Proud of my sons. Wild Card Weekend, let’s go.”

Diggs’ mother has been an integral part of his life, as the star wideout’s father passed away in January 2008. Hence, Stephanie Diggs had to be a key figure in his upbringing, working multiple jobs to support him and his brother, Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Concerning the ‘rough’ part of the recent weeks, Stefon Diggs was accused of hitting and choking his former personal chef due to a payment dispute. Detailing what occurred with the Patriots wideout, the chef revealed he “smacked her across the face” and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

After joining the Patriots in March 2025, Stefon Diggs has grown into an integral part of the New England offense. In 17 games this season, the veteran wideout recorded 85 catches for 1,013 yards and scored four touchdowns. Now, in response to these allegations, Diggs released a statement via his lawyer, David Meier, denying the claims.

“They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated—because they did not occur,” Meier said in a statement (per WBZ). “The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Stefon Diggs was then set to appear in front of a judge after these charges in late January. However, now, the 32-year-old’s hearing has been moved to another date.

Patriots’ Stefon Diggs arraignment delayed

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ arraignment has been delayed at the request of his lawyers, as reported by Boston 25. The initial date was set for Friday, January 23. But now Diggs will appear in front of a judge on Friday, February 13, which is after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Season, with Super Bowl LX scheduled for February 8.

With Diggs facing an uncertain future regarding his charges of felony strangulation or suffocation, the New England Patriots stated their support for their wide receiver.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” the organization said, as per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

With the postponement of Stefon Diggs’ arraignment, the Patriots will shift focus to the playoffs, as they will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round at Gillette Stadium.