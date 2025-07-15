Stefon Diggs Snubbed for Patriots Rookie as Drake Maye Gets WR’s Injury Updates

“They didn’t sign a star; they signed a statement.” That’s exactly how it felt when Stefon Diggs touched down in Foxborough. After years of being Buffalo’s missing piece (and then Texans‘), he’s now front and centre in New England. For the first time in a while, the Patriots’ offense felt alive. Rookie QB Drake Maye got his WR1, and suddenly. Maye-Diggs became the cornerstone duo of the franchise, the centre of everything.

But when CBS Sports released its “Most Important Non‑QB for Every NFL Team” list, New England fans just went from euphoric to suspicious in a matter of seconds. Because that whole Diggs is the missing link narrative? CBS doesn’t seem to buy it. So, the list? Pats fans did a double-take.

No Stefon Diggs? Really? Instead, the spotlight went to rookie Will Campbell. And just like that, a debate lit up faster than a Boston sports radio phone line. How does your biggest offensive weapon in years not make the cut? Diggs is supposed to be the spark, the headline, the guy defenses circle in red. But apparently, the O-line love runs deep.

Diggs walks into New England with nearly 10,491 career receiving yards, 70 touchdowns, and a résumé that screams WR1. But CBS still went with rookie tackle Will Campbell as the most “important” non-QB, pointing to the team’s thin interior line as the bigger issue. That says a lot. He has the name, the hype, and the history. But in Foxboro? He still has to earn the belief. And fans know: that chip on his shoulder? It’s only going to make him more dangerous.

Yes, he had an underwhelming year at the Texans last season. Just 496 yards and 3 TDs in 8 games. But you cannot ignore context. He spent most of the season sidelined because of that ACL. Nico Collins and Tank Dell became the go-to guys when it mattered most, leaving Diggs looking more like a high-profile decoy than the featured weapon fans expected. But that is not going to happen in New England.

That 17.5 yards per catch? The value he provides is unmatched. He stretches the field in a way New England just hasn’t had in years, giving Drake Maye real space to work with. And with guys like Demario Douglas and Hunter Henry underneath? That offense suddenly feels a lot more alive. But yes, everything changes if the injury still persists. So what does it look like right now?

Diggs might not be fully ready just yet

Now here comes the reality check. As hyped as the Diggs signing is, he’s not exactly storming into camp at full speed. He’s still rehabbing that ACL tear. And according to The Athletic’s Chad Graff? He’ll “likely open camp by working on the side until he’s cleared from his injury.” He’s been doing just enough for now, some limited spring reps, a few sideline sightings, and plenty of off-field presence. Enough to keep the fans hopeful. But week 1 availability? Still up in the air.

The Patriots brass actually contemplated cutting Diggs, especially after seeing how limited he was this spring. But in the end, they chose to ride it out and see if he could get back to form. Good decision. But if he’s not ready by camp? There’s a good chance he lands on the PUP list.

And let’s be real honest, without him? This offense starts to look a lot like last year’s version. Demario Douglas led all wideouts with just 621 yards, and the team’s leading receiver was a tight end who didn’t even crack 700. If Diggs can’t suit up in Week 1, a young QB like Drake Maye could go from thinking of growth to coping with a passing attack full of the same old problems.

For Drake Maye, this isn’t just a “what if”; having a WR he can trust is imperative. His 66.6% completion rate, 15 touchdowns, and 10 picks as a rookie were special. Especially considering the weapons, or lack thereof, around him. If Stefon Diggs is healthy and suits up, he instantly upgrades the entire offense and gives Maye a legit WR1 to lean on. If not, it’s back to the drawing board, hoping for chemistry with a young, unproven group.