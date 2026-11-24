Being Drake Maye has never been easy. He became the first post-Tom Brady quarterback to look like a true franchise cornerstone for the New England Patriots. At just 23 last season – his second in the NFL- he carried his team to the Super Bowl, all the while critics grew louder about injuries plaguing his leadership. Yet, the reigning AFC champion keeps his head down and refuses to give in. That is both admirable and frustrating, says his old-time coach, who knows all too well.

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After a shoulder injury hindered Maye in his first Super Bowl appearance, putting an end to a 14-3 season, questions about his longevity and ability to lead in pivotal games have remained unanswered. These same questions have once again flared as Maye deals with a fracture in his right fibula. This upset resulted in a candid conversation with his personal quarterback coach, Anthony Boone, who revealed Maye’s biggest weakness.

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“I mean it’s kind of hard, man,” Boone said on the November 19 episode of What’s Up Guy!? show. “Like a weakness for Drake, to be honest with you. He’s a guy that can, sometimes can maybe be like stubborn. But I feel like great leaders and a lot of those great quarterbacks that play are stubborn in a sense, right? Like they’re stubborn to a fault.”

Boone coached Maye in high school and knew he was meant to hold attention. While every QB, even the legendary Brady, has faced a rough patch, Maye’s is particularly rougher. For every interception he makes, critics are quick to question whether he is deserving of the team and place he is in. The constant media chatter around him, per the talk show’s latest episode, is the reason he tends to hyperfixate on things relentlessly.

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“I don’t say it, like in a bad way. I don’t think he’s stubborn,” Boone clarified. “But like there’s been a lot of conversation over the years about his motion, about speeding it up, lengthening it, smoothing it out, like creating more leverage. So I think a little bit about when some guys that are so good at the easy boring stuff, they can end up overthinking themselves into something that actually puts them a little bit off in a sense.”

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Through 10 games, Maye has led the Patriots to a 5-5 record, recorded 2,330 passing yards, and has 18 touchdowns for 11 interceptions. These stats could end up being the note Maye’s regular season closes on, as the team and his fans brace for tough news. Per reports, Maye is expected to miss the next six games due to the fracture, leaving the Patriots to rely on backup Tommy DeVito. With the QB sidelined because of a fractured right fibula, the Patriots’ chances of repeating last year’s playoff performance have taken a massive hit. However, head coach Mike Vrabel is not one for giving out false reassurances.

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“I’m not really sure. Right now, he’s not on the reserve list. He’s on the active roster. So, that’s where it is today. I think that those things are obviously fluid. But, want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time. I don’t know when that will be,” Vrabel said Monday.

With backup Tommy DeVito taking over the team, Maye once again finds himself at the center of a media frenzy. But if there is anyone who can handle negative chatter, per Boone, it is his pupil. Before opining what Maye’s weakness is, he also shared what sets him apart as his greatest strength.

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Boone said that Maye’s drive to better himself and his situation has remained constant.

“I think sometimes it’s good to embrace it and never get comfortable in it, which I don’t think Drake’s ever done,” Boone added. “Never said, ‘Hey, this is enough.’ He still has that hunger and drive to figure out different things to get better at and wants to fix it. So, I think that’s a huge jump for the whole situation, too.”

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Maye’s time in the NFL has neither been easy nor predictable. His rookie season was a humiliating 3-9 record as a starter, which he reversed and won the conference title in the following one. For Maye, his weakness is his strength.