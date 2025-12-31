Stunning Drake Maye Stats Paint the Real Picture of MVP Race Between Patriots QB & Matthew Stafford

Essentials Inside The Story Drake Maye performed better than Matthew Stafford.

Maye is a considered to be the true successor of Tom Brady.

Drake Maye created history despite being under the weather.

While aiming for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the New England Patriots may have developed an MVP quarterback. Up until now, he was trailing behind veteran Matthew Stafford, who was the favorite for the title. But just as 2025 draws to a close, he stumbled big time. One more week, and the voting will begin. If the latest stats are any evidence, this might be QB Drake Maye’s year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Evan Lazar, Senior reporter at Patriots.com, gave a realistic picture of the MVP race by comparing Stafford’s and Maye’s stats against common opponents such as the Titans, Panthers, Buccaneers, Ravens, Saints, and the Falcons. Maye was significantly better than Stafford.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the six games, the Patriots’ QB had a flawless record, going 6-0. Stafford, on the other hand, finished with a 4-2 record. Even in terms of efficiency and impact, Maye leads with 70% completion rate for 292.3 yards and a stunning 117.6 passer rating. Whereas the veteran QB completed 67.2% of passes for 255.8 yards and a 102.9 passer rating.

Both stars managed to get 14 passing touchdowns. But at the same time, Maye only threw three interceptions while Stafford threw six interceptions.

Lazar also analyzed EPA, aka Expected Points Added, used to evaluate how much a quarterback helped his team on every play. With a high +0.26, the second-year QB outscores the 16-year veteran at +0.08. If the voting were to be held tomorrow, it’s quite clear who the MVP title belongs to.

ADVERTISEMENT

For most of the season, Stafford was the favorite. But things took a wild turn for him in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons. Not only did the Rams lose, but the quarterback threw three costly interceptions besides 22-of-38 pass attempts for 269 yards and two scores.

On the other side, Maye had a historic performance. Facing the New York Jets, he didn’t just play well; he was perfect, completing 19 of 21 passes with 256 yards and five whopping touchdowns. His passer rating? A brillant 157.0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Odds changed dramatically after that night. Currently, Maye leads with -400 while Stafford follows at +300. Do you know an interesting fact? The 23-year-old wasn’t exactly healthy in Week 17.

Drake Maye dominated Week 17 despite being ill

The Patriots’ star quarterback, also being called the true successor of the legendary Tom Brady, dismantled his opponents in Week 17 in a 42-10 blowout victory. From the outside, Maye was moving smoothly on the ground, but in reality, he was feeling under the weather the whole time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Dec 14, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20251214_db2_sv3_070

“Just a little bit of runny nose, little bit of cough,” Maye revealed during his Monday appearance on WEEI. “But shoot, we battled the elements and came out with the win. That’s what mattered.”

Maye almost had a perfect game. He had a whomping 90% pass completion percentage with 256 yards and scored five touchdowns. Despite being ill, Maye created history by becoming the first person to complete over 90% passing yards, crossing 250 passing yards, and scoring more than five touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he wasn’t ready to compare it with the iconic “Flu Game” of Michael Jordan in 1997, his head coach, Mike Vrabel, treated it like it was. Throughout this season, there were many games where the young quarterback deserved the game ball, but Vrabel gave him in Week 17 for his “pretty special performance.” Can Maye continue is incredible record and help the Patriots pick up another win in Week 18?