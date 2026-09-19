Support Pours in For Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael as Patriots QB’s Partner Shares Outfit for NFL Game

Game day is never just about the scoreboard for the people in the stands. For Ann Michael, cheering on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye means showing up for the man she loves in front of a crowd of thousands, and her latest outfit post had fans rallying behind her.

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“Getting game day ready with some of my favorite fall finds from @Marshalls,” Michael captioned her TikTok post.

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In the 59-second video, Ann Michael Maye went on to explain each and every outfit she picked out from Marshalls, which is an off-price retail chain operating in the States.

While Drake Maye navigates a professional football career leading the New England Patriots’ offense as their QB1, his wife is an influencer and content creator. Ann Michael has around 601K and 570K followers on TikTok and Instagram, where she often posts videos in collaboration with major clothing and consumer brands.

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L.L.Bean stands as one prime example, with whom the couple even signed a multi-year partnership in September 2026. As partners, they are promoting the retailer’s classic outdoor apparel, gear, and New England outdoor lifestyle through regional storytelling.

Then Booty by Brabants and Abercrombie & Fitch also have a partnership with Ann Michael. While her collaboration with Booty by Brabants is largely because of her personal “Get Ready With Me” fitness and lifestyle content, her partnership with Abercrombie is a major corporate fashion campaign alongside her husband, Drake Maye.

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Abercrombie particularly signed her alongside some high-profile NFL players and WAGs like Claire Kittle to model the brand’s expansive game-day and lifestyle apparel.

However, the latest video on her TikTok handle was not just a promotion for Marshalls but also to wear them while supporting Drake Maye during his upcoming game. Even her fans couldn’t stop praising Ann’s looks and showed their appreciation under her post.

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“How freakin cute are you. I just adore how real you are, just makes me smile,” a user commented. Meanwhile, another fan pointed out how red suits her the best.

“You look absolutely amazing in everything and anything you wear, but red always bring out more!” While the red colored outfit garnered the most attention, a few also loved the navy blue sweater.

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“Absolutely love the clothes. Love the navy blue sweater,” a user commented. But overall, everyone loved her excitement for her husband’s game. “Perfect Pats colors!” a fan wrote.

Maye and his wife began dating while attending Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, North Carolina, in 2015. The Patriots QB was 13, and Ann Michael was 12 when they started going out as a couple.

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They grew up attending the same schools, with Ann Michael watching Drake play middle school and youth football long before he ever hit the national spotlight. In August 2021, both Maye and his wife enrolled at the University of North Carolina, where Maye became the star quarterback for the Tar Heels while Ann Michael pursued a degree in business administration.

Following the conclusion of Maye’s rookie NFL season in January 2025, he popped the question during a vacation in Mexico, announcing on Instagram:

“Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!” Maye captioned his Instagram post.

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Later, on June 21, 2025, the couple tied the knot in North Carolina, surrounded by family and friends.

Ann Michael is in attendance at almost every Patriots game to support her husband. Next up, New England will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, where Ann Michael is all set to make another appearance, showing her support and love for Maye.