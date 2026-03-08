Patriots Team Plane Rescues Americans From Deadly Middle East Conflict

Essentials Inside The Story Patriots balance Super Bowl recovery with humanitarian evacuation mission

With the New England Patriots focused on the upcoming free agency and draft after a Super Bowl loss, they’ve made strides on their humanitarian side as well. With the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, the State Department relied on the Patriots’ plane to ensure that the citizens returned safely to their homeland.

“Americans boarding one of the many State Department charter flights leaving the Middle East to the U.S,” reported assistant secretary of state for global public affairs Dylan Johnson on X. “This plane landed safely this morning in Washington.”

The post came with an image of the passengers boarding the plane, with the Patriots logo on the plane’s body. Although the plane belonged to the Patriots, it was reported that they did not pay for it.

The plane safely landed in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning as part of a U.S. State Department charter flight evacuating Americans from the Middle East in these deadly, uncertain times.

According to a Fox News Digital source, while the Patriots were not directly involved in organizing the mission, the team encourages the charter company that operates its planes to use them for humanitarian or national-interest flights when they are not being used by the team.

The owner of the New England Patriots, the Kraft family, is involved in various humanitarian practices. They have actively supported the NFL’s “Salute to Service,” organizing events for local military families.

Previously, they used the team plane to transport over 1.2 million N95 masks from China to Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and pledged up to $100,000 in disaster relief in 2011 after central and western Massachusetts were hit by a tornado.

It would appear that the Patriots have always been one step forward when it comes to helping others. While they are doing well in helping rescue the citizens, they are also preparing to rescue themselves from the loss of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The New England Patriots are targeting A.J. Brown to replace Stefon Diggs

The New England Patriots cut wide receiver Stefon Diggs after his poor playoff performance. Despite adding 85 receptions for 1,013 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in the regular season, he had only averaged a little over 27 receiving yards per game in the playoffs.

This eventually led to the franchise parting ways with him after one year. Surprisingly, he still had two years left on the $63.5 million contract. Currently, they have shifted their focus to Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown.

The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver has been having problems with the franchise for a year and a half. Last season, he even called the offense “A Sh*t show” on Twitch.

He complained that the ball was not coming to him, and he felt left out of the offense. Moreover, the reports also stated there have been differences in the relationship between him and quarterback Jalen Hurts, and even Nick Sirianni in their most recent Wild Card playoff loss.

The Patriots did send a offer for him, reportedly including a first and third-round pick, but the Eagles appear to have rejected it. Now, the negotiations have been stalled without further notice.

Last season, Brown had 78 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Since getting drafted in 2019, he has had 1000+ receiving yards every season, except in 2021. So, quarterback Drake Maye could benefit from having someone of his consistency in the offense.

Recently, during an appearance on the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Brown’s subtle gesture in response to former Patriot Julian Edelman’s comments has sparked a rumor of him joining the Patriots. Moreover, he has worked under Mike Vrabel when he was the Tennessee Titans‘ head coach. He even praised Vrabel for his coaching techniques, helping him get better.

With the Patriots looking for a wide receiver, it remains to be seen how long this saga continues. From March 9, the free agency window will also officially open.