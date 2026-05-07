“To the Pats”: Patriots Stars Send Clear Message to Stefon Diggs After WR Hints at New Destination

Stefon Diggs had a rollercoaster of a 2025 season with the New England Patriots. Despite making it to the Super Bowl with the franchise, he has been subject to a lot of criticism for his actions off the field. In March, the Patriots released the veteran wide receiver following reports emerging that he had assaulted his personal chef. However, on May 5, he was officially found not guilty of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges. Now that the highly publicized legal battle is over, he is one of the top-ranked free agents looking for a home.

After the judgment was pronounced on May 5, the four-time Pro Bowler took to Instagram and shared a reel of his best moments in the Patriots jersey.

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“This is not an opinion-based sport, so here are the numbers,” the caption on his post read. “I played 52% of the snaps and finished with 85 catches for 1,045 yards coming off an ACL. Where we going?”

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Once the post was up, it didn’t take long for some familiar faces in Foxborough to notice. His former teammate and the Patriots’ cornerback Christian Gonzalez was quick to comment, “To the Pats.” Pats linebacker Bradyn Swinson shared the sentiment and commented, “Bring yo a** back.”

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Despite having spent just one season with the Patriots, it is clear that the players on the team developed a great relationship with Diggs. While it is clear they want the WR back, there is no clarity on where he ends up in free agency.

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The 32-year-old wide receiver played 17 games for the Patriots last season, where he racked up four touchdowns. He was also immense for the Patriots team that made the Super Bowl. During the playoffs, he passed Davante Adams to climb to 11th in all-time NFL playoff receptions. Although his overall performance in the postseason was not all that great, with only 1 touchdown, it could be attributed to the fact that he was facing legal charges.

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In his 11-year NFL career, Diggs has played for four different teams. The Minnesota Vikings picked him in 2015, after which he proved himself as the top receiver for the team. In 2020, the Buffalo Bills secured his services for an All-Pro Season. For one season, he moved to the Houston Texans before settling at the New England for the 2025 season. HC Mike Vrabel heaped praise on Diggs last season, as he appreciated the competitiveness the player showed throughout his career.

“Obviously, the skill set. I mean, to play in this league at whatever position and be successful, you have a skill set, but I do think that he is competitive, and I think that’s allowed him to be successful in a lot of different places,” said Vrabel on the 98.5 The Sport Hub show.

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With Diggs’ attorney Mitch Schuster already confirming Diggs is set to look at his future options. The Ravens could use his experience alongside Zay Flowers; the Steelers may be looking to add him to the Aaron Rodgers-led unit with Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf. The LA Chargers also require a reliable target for Justin Herbert. However, a return to the Foxborough family also could be on the cards. His focus will be on what his next move is, but the NFL continues to look into the details of the trial.

Stefon Diggs Troubles May Not Be Over Yet

Even as Diggs secured the ‘not guilty’ verdict, he still has an NFL review to worry about. Associated Press reported that the NFL is in the process of reviewing the case. This means he could still face a suspension or fine regardless of the jury’s decision.

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On Tuesday, the NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy stated, “We have been monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

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Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 and fined $5 million following allegations of sexual harassment and assault after over 20 women alleged that Watson committed sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. However, he reached confidential settlements with 23 of the 24 women, leading to no criminal charges. He was required by the NFL to commit to mandatory evaluation and treatment as part of his reinstatement. The league ended its investigation into Watson in 2024.

This indicates that an investigation could take a long time before any decisions are made.

While Diggs has already won the legal battle in court, the NFL’s investigation and open market remain his toughest hurdles in the coming weeks. With his former teammates showing belief in him, Diggs has made a compelling case for a second chance at the Patriots.