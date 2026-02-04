Tom Brady Drops Shocking Super Bowl Prediction for Patriots After Not Backing Them to Win

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady's prediction might not be a good news for the Patriots fans

He praised the Patriots' new era under Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye

Brady's influence is already shaping another franchise

With all eyes focused on the upcoming Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, NFL legend Tom Brady has made a shocking prediction about his former team. Brady, himself, has celebrated six Super Bowl victories with the Patriots, but his analysis of their upcoming title game shows that past loyalties don’t always guarantee future endorsements.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I just think if these two teams play 10 times, that Seattle probably wins six and New England probably wins four,” Tom Brady said during his recent appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast, hosted by Jim Gray. “The Patriots are a bit of an underdog.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a long wait for New England, with its last Super Bowl win coming in 2019 during Tom Brady’s second-to-last season with the team. And now the Patriots are back on the biggest stage with Drake Maye leading a real shot at a seventh franchise title and the first one without Brady. That said, Brady made it clear that despite his predictions, he isn’t picking sides in Super Bowl LX.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win.”

Still, his respect for New England showed, as he pointed to this moment as a fresh era under Mike Vrabel, praising how the team and players have bought into the new direction after years of success followed by a brief lull. More than the final score, Brady stressed that what matters most to him is watching clean, smart football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I wanna see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions.”

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots runs during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821957

During his stint with the Patriots, alongside the six Lombardi Trophies, the 48-year-old has also won 17 division titles (including 11 consecutive from 2009 to 2019), 13 AFC Championship Games (including eight consecutive from 2011 to 2018). Looking at his individual accolades, Brady had three AP NFL MVP awards (2007, 2010, 2017), four Super Bowl MVP honors, two AP Offensive Player of the Year awards (2007, 2010), and one Comeback Player of the Year award (2009).

However, his time in New England saw a tumultuous end in 2020 after long-standing contract friction and a deteriorating relationship with head coach Bill Belichick. Now it’s the title for Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel to get another for the franchise.

“This is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position,” Brady added.

On the other hand, the NFL legend has successfully transitioned into a broadcasting career with Fox Sports after his retirement in 2022. Subsequently, he has also entered the team ownership space by purchasing a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. With these various commitments, Tom Brady has expressed that he just wants a competitive matchup between two top teams of this season.

“So those memories that I have are forever ingrained in me, and I’m indebted to all the people who worked so hard to help make our team successful,” Brady added. “And now, in a different phase of my life, I really root for people and the people I care about, the people who I know the work that goes into what they’re trying to accomplish. So I really wanna sit back as a fan and enjoy the game, enjoy the moment.”

While Brady the analyst is focused on the Super Bowl, Brady the Raiders minority owner has been preoccupied with a major organizational shift: finding a new head coach to turn his team’s fortunes around.

Tom Brady and the Raiders find Pete Carroll’s replacement

With a 3-14 record, the Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2025 regular season as one of the worst teams in the league. With this dismal record, the Black and Silver played out their fourth consecutive and 18th overall losing season. Hence, the franchise took the step to move away from Carroll as head coach and sign Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

However, a deal between Kubiak and the Raiders cannot be finalized until after the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for February 8 in Santa Clara, California. The 38-year-old moves to Sin City after a one-year stint in Seattle, where he played a crucial role in the Seahawks by creating an incredible offense that won the most regular-season games (14) in franchise history.

The reigning NFC Champions finished third in points (28.4 per game), eighth in total yards (351.4), tied for 10th in rushing yards (123.3), eighth in passing yards (228.1), 13th in offensive efficiency (50.76), and 15th in EPA (30.86) as they entered the big game for the first time since 2015.

Now, as he joins the Raiders, Tom Brady and Co. will hope that Klint Kubiak can replicate this performance in Las Vegas and help them get back into contention in the near future.