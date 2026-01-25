Tom Brady Has Strong Advice for Drake Maye as Patriots QB Aims Playoff History Against Broncos

Young Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is turning heads this season. Even NFL legend Tom Brady sees something special in him as New England eyes playoff success against the Broncos.

On a recent episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd asked Tom Brady if Drake Maye reminds him of his younger self.

“Yeah, very much so. Drake Maye has that humility,” Brady said in the clip. Brady highlights Maye’s humble attitude as a key quality that sets him apart as a leader.

“Everything that comes out of his mouth is always about the team.” Tom Brady added. Brady says Maye’s focus on praising his teammates shows a team-first mindset, which builds respect and trust, key traits of great quarterbacks.

Brady’s comments come as Drake Maye and the Patriots prepare to face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game on January 25, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tom Brady’s advice underscores that Drake Maye’s humility and team-first mindset are exactly what make him a promising leader, setting the stage for potential playoff success with the Patriots.

In the video, the NFL legend explained what true leadership means. Brady said great leaders aren’t focused on themselves; they focus on serving others. “It’s not what can you do for me; it’s what can I do for you,” he said, emphasizing supporting teammates, whether it’s the coach, offensive line, or receivers. True leadership, he added, comes from humility and showing up every day to be the best teammate possible.

Brady also pointed to Drake Maye as a remarkable example of this kind of leadership. The lesson for all quarterbacks is simple: leadership is about service, teamwork, and always putting your team first.

Imago Tom Brady, Drake Maye, Credits: IMAGO

Drake Maye’s humility and team-first mindset show why leadership goes beyond talent. As Tom Brady highlights, true success comes from serving others, supporting teammates, and consistently putting the team above yourself.

Drake Maye leads Patriots in historic road test against Broncos

Drake Maye has a chance to do something no quarterback, not even Tom Brady, has done with the Patriots: win a playoff game in Denver. The Patriots face the Broncos in the AFC championship game on Sunday, aiming for their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2018. New England has lost all four previous playoff games in Denver, with Brady going 0-3.

“Just the AFC championship, the chance to go to the Super Bowl. That’d be huge,” Maye said during a press conference with the media on Friday. Maye emphasized the importance of the game, calling a Super Bowl trip a historic opportunity and a major career milestone.

He added, “Another road environment that’s had success in the past … I know it would be a big-time win.” Maye highlighted Denver’s tough playoff history, saying winning there would be significant and a memorable achievement for the Patriots.

The Patriots earned their spot after defeating the Houston Texans 28-16, while Denver edged out Buffalo 33-30. Both teams finished 14-3, but the Broncos get home-field advantage due to a better record against common opponents. Maye has led New England to an 8-0 road record this season, echoing the “road warriors” philosophy of coach Mike Vrabel.

Maye also shared that their strong road performance this season has prepared the team, and winning on an opponent’s field would be special.

Denver will be without quarterback Bo Nix, who is out with a broken ankle. Former Patriot Jarrett Stidham will start, making the Patriots 5½-point favorites, the largest road favorite in conference championship history.

With Maye leading the charge and an unbeaten road record behind them, the Patriots are ready to face Denver’s challenge, aiming to make history and secure their first Super Bowl appearance in five years.