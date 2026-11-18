The New England Patriots entered their bye week with more than just a 35-10 defeat to the Detroit Lions to worry about. Drake Maye’s ankle injury, another disappointing defensive performance, and Mike Vrabel’s pointed postgame remarks have all raised questions about the team’s direction. Now, ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have offered a troubling assessment of the atmosphere inside the building.

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Graziano did not hold back when asked about the mood in New England following a second consecutive blowout loss. Describing the situation as a “total meltdown,” he said the Patriots have several problems to address despite remaining within reach of the AFC wild-card race.

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“As you might expect, the vibes are not good,” Graziano wrote, pointing to the 5-5 record, Maye’s injury, New England’s mounting absences across the offense, and a defense that has allowed 80 points and 972 yards over its last two games. Fowler added that Vrabel’s reputation for building a strong culture and coaching tough defenses is now being tested.

“Cracks in the foundation are showing on both fronts,” he noted.

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The concerns go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard. New England lost 45-27 to the Green Bay Packers before losing 35-10 against Detroit in Munich. The Lions piled up 494 total yards, while the Patriots managed only 151.

Maye left during the opening drive with an ankle injury, and backup Tommy DeVito struggled after taking over, completing 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

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The defeats have also raised questions about effort and accountability inside the Patriots locker room. After the Lions loss, safety Kevin Byard said Detroit played harder than New England, describing the defeat as a “slap in the face.”

Linebacker Christian Elliss also pointed to problems with execution. He said there were plays when 10 players did their jobs, but one player’s mistake was enough to hurt the team.

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Vrabel’s own postgame comments added to the scrutiny. He said, “winners figure out ways to help the team win, and they don’t bitch and complain”, prompting reporters to ask whether he believed his players were complaining. The coach denied directing the remark at his locker room and later apologized for how he had expressed himself.

“I apologize. I’m just saying that we want a winner’s mentality going forward. No, I didn’t mean to say it that way; I meant that we need a winner’s mentality at this point in time.”

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The questions continued on Monday, when Vrabel addressed Elliss’ comments about trust. Vrabel viewed the frustration as a natural reaction to back-to-back losses. Fowler, though, pointed to Vrabel’s admission that Detroit played harder than New England. That comment stood out, especially given Vrabel’s reputation for building teams around physicality and discipline.

Graziano believes the Patriots’ next stretch of games will show a lot about both the coaching staff and the roster. The bye gives Vrabel time to assess the team, but the challenge is considerable. Maye could miss extended time, A.J. Brown is dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Patriots are also short on options at several other offensive positions.

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Moreover, Vrabel has also indicated that DeVito and Behren Morton are currently his quarterback options rather than an immediate outside addition.

New England is not mathematically out of the playoff picture, but its problems leave little room for another prolonged slump. Fowler also pointed to the difficulty of finding immediate offensive answers after the trade deadline, with the running game and the remaining healthy playmakers needing to carry more responsibility.

For Vrabel, the bye week is now about more than getting injured players healthy. He needs to restore consistency, address the execution problems, and make sure his message is reaching the locker room.

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As Graziano suggested, how the Patriots respond in December could reveal whether this is a team capable of recovering or one already beginning to unravel.