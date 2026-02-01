Town of Maynard Pledges Historic Drake Maye Announcement After Patriots Super Bowl 60 Game

Super Bowl fever has taken over all of New England. Even a town located about 47 miles away from Gillette Stadium has found a creative way to show its support for the Patriots. Towns and cities backing their teams like this isn’t unprecedented, but tying the gesture to one specific player is what makes it stand out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For that one special Sunday, Maynard is leaning fully into game-day spirit by putting the “Maye” in Maynard. On February 8, as the New England Patriots suit up against the Seattle Seahawks for Super Bowl LX, the Massachusetts town plans on temporarily becoming M-A-Y-E-N-A-R-D in a playful tribute to quarterback Drake Maye.

New England Sports Fellow shared a clip on X this Saturday that quickly grabbed the attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re in Maynard, Massachusetts, established in 1871,” the reporter says. “Well, that may be getting a big change this week when it becomes M-A-Y-E-N-A-R-D.”

After the news broke, David Gavin, chair of the town’s select board, explained how the idea gained momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a lot of excitement around it,” Gavin said. “So I decided to put it on our agenda and, for Super Bowl Sunday, move to have our name spelled M-A-Y-E-N-A-R-D.”

For Gavin, it was about capturing the moment and giving fans something to rally around. When the reporter asked Gavin what the silent “E” stands for in the name, the chair of the town hall answered simply: “excellence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At this point, that term feels tailor-made for Maye. As an MVP finalist and two-time Pro Bowl selection, he led New England to a 14–3 record and an AFC title.

And so, the excitement is not just at Town Hall. The Maynard Police Department also joined in, authorizing officers to wear Patriots hats until after the Super Bowl. When asked jokingly about pulling over a Seahawks fan, the answer stayed classic New England.

“We treat everybody the same regardless of who they root for,” an officer said. “They’ll get their due process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Local businesses are excited, too. A worker at Maynard Village Pizza said the spelling change could help and might lead to a website update. For the town, it brings pride, more visitors, and a fun moment to share.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251228_ajw_jo9_024

For one Super Bowl weekend, Maynard is doing more than cheering from home. By adding one letter to its name, the town has turned football passion into a shared celebration, proving that community pride can be just as powerful as anything happening on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

When towns go all-in for the Super Bowl

Across the country, communities have found playful and creative ways to celebrate their NFL teams during the Super Bowl. From symbolic renamings to rivers temporarily adopting team identities, these gestures go beyond fandom; they turn towns into living tributes to the sport, full of pride, passion, and shared history.

Maynard’s move in 2026 is the latest example of this tradition, showing how even small communities can make big statements when the biggest football moment arrives. What made the move even more eye-catching was the opponent waiting on the other side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like in 2015, when Issaquah first adopted the name “12saquah,” the Seahawks once again found themselves heading to the Super Bowl against New England. Nearly a decade later, the same game brought back the same wave of fan-driven creativity.

City leaders revived the symbolic name change, hanging banners at City Hall and leaning into the déjà vu surrounding the moment. While the gesture carried plenty of emotion, it remained purely ceremonial, with all official records staying unchanged. For Seahawks fans, it felt less like a stunt and more like history lining up for another dramatic chapter.

In 2025, football passion reached the water itself. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer issued a proclamation temporarily renaming part of the Delaware River to “Eagles’ River.” The move wasn’t about logistics or legality; it was a symbolic show of unity, turning a landmark into a statement of belief for one unforgettable week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 1993, one of the boldest moves of all happened when Ismay, Montana, renamed itself “Joe, Montana” for an entire NFL season. What started as a radio promotion quickly became a full-town celebration, complete with parades, merchandise, and long-term benefits for the community. Even after the name reverted, the impact lasted.

From the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast and even tiny Montana, towns have shown that fandom can spark bold, fun, and lasting gestures. These temporary name changes celebrate community spirit, unify fans, and turn football into a shared, historic moment.