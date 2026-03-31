Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Sends Strong Message on Faith After Issuing Statement on Axed NBA Star

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has publicly shown support for Jaden Ivey following a recent controversy involving the latter. Ivey was released by the Chicago Bulls on Monday after posting a series of controversial messages online, and Henderson appeared to back Ivey’s stance. He re-shared the news of the axed NBA star’s release along with a religious message of his own.

“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:10,” TreVeyon Henderson wrote, replying to a tweet about the Bulls’ decision to waive Jaden Ivey. Alongside this tweet, the Patriots running back also shared Bible verses like 2 Timothy 4:3-4, John 10:20, and Matthew 10:25 before concluding his message by saying, “The world calls us crazy, but God calls us sons and daughters.”

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TreVeyon Henderson’s response comes after the Chicago Bulls confirmed their decision to waive Jaden Ivey for conduct detrimental to the team. This decision from the Bulls was made hours after the 24-year-old posted a rant on social media about religion before criticizing the NBA’s celebration of Pride Month in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The world proclaims LGBTQ, right?” Ivey said during the video stream. “They proclaim Pride Month, and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it on the streets. Unrighteousness.”

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This rant was followed by another lengthy comment on social media, where Jaden Ivey questioned the Bulls’ decision by asking, “Why didn’t they just say, ‘We don’t agree with his stance on LGBTQ’?” These religious comments have been a common thread throughout Ivey’s NBA career as the fifth overall pick from the 2022 NBA draft.

ESPN reveals that Ivey has been vocal about his religious beliefs during his time with the Detroit Pistons. However, the intensity of his comments saw a sizeable increase after he joined the Chicago Bulls alongside veteran guard Mike Conley as part of a trade at last month’s trade deadline. Since then, Ivey’s rants have “agitated” some team staff members who described the 24-year-old as “preachy” around the locker room.

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Ivey played in only four games for Chicago before featuring in his last game on February 11. The Bulls also announced last week that the 24-year-old was out for the season after suffering from a sore left knee, which has emerged as a key issue throughout his young career. Ivey featured in only 30 games in the 2024-25 season and also missed the first 15 games this season.

As the debate around Ivey’s waiver continues, it soon pulled in one of the NBA’s biggest names. NBA icons like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Stephen Curry found themselves dragged into the controversy, with the former Bulls guard calling out the four-time NBA champion.

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Jaden Ivey calls out Curry, LeBron, and Jordan after his controversial exit from Chicago

Hours after the Chicago Bulls waived Jaden Ivey, the former Detroit Pistons star proceeded to call out legends like Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan. Ivey accused the trio of not being faithful before explaining how their accolades won’t matter on ‘Judgment Day.’

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“That’s why you got Steph Curry, who’s not even surrendered, and y’all think he’s a Christian,” Ivey said. Y’all believe he’s a Christian because he wrote Philippians 4:13. Y’all think he’s a Christian. He is cursing just like the world. He doesn’t know Jesus, and I pray he comes to the truth, that he & his family be saved in Jesus’ name…All those rings he got…all those rings LeBron got, Michael Jordan got, all those people in the HOF who don’t know Jesus Christ, it’s not going to matter on Judgment Day.”

The Jaden Ivey controversy continues to divide the sports world, with some, like TreVeyon Henderson, in support of the axed NBA star. While the Bulls stand firm on their decision. However, his comments about Curry, LeBron, and Jordan only added fuel to the fire.