Mike Vrabel Takes Action to Hurt AFC Rival After Demoting Patriots’ $58M Star

Mike Vrabel didn’t come back to Foxborough to shake hands and play nice—he came to win. After three rocky years following decades of dominance, the Patriots are in desperate need of a new identity. Hence, the team and the coach are making a crucial decision for the year.

In their most recent preseason game, Vrabel wasn’t happy with the opening drive from his offensive starters. So what did he do? He sent them right back out. He tweaked the approach, made adjustments, and this time the drive ended in a touchdown. That’s Vrabel’s style—no excuses, no shortcuts, just immediate accountability. After the offense decision, his focus has now shifted to the defense.

As New England/Midwest Beat Writer Zach Gatsby revealed, “The #Patriots have reached out to the Cincinnati Bengals to inquire about the status of All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson.” That’s a massive move if it happens. Hendrickson himself hasn’t shied away from admitting what’s stalling things in Cincy. Before the Bengals faced the Commanders on Monday night, he told ESPN that there’s only one roadblock to his extension. The defensive star explained both sides already agreed on the years and the overall dollars, “but not guaranteed money.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, nothing’s moved forward on that guaranteed cash or a potential trade, which has left Hendrickson stuck in limbo. He traveled with the Bengals to Washington, but he still didn’t play. That’s a frustrating spot for a 30-year-old pass rusher who knows his value. After all, he has watched players like Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Maxx Crosby cash in with monster contracts while he waits for the Bengals front office to figure it out.

AD

On top of that, Hendrickson has the production to back up every demand. He led the entire NFL in sacks last season with 17.5—his second straight year hitting that number. His 35 sacks over the past two years are the most in the league, and he’s recorded at least 13.5 sacks in four of the last five seasons. That’s dominance, and that’s exactly why Mike Vrabel sees him as the kind of player who could tilt the balance of power in the AFC while hurting every New England’s toughest rivals. However, Vrabel isn’t only looking at what’s coming in—he’s already making bold moves with what he has.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Vrabel demotes Patriots’ $58M star

When people talk about a “culture shift,” it usually means new vibes, tougher standards, and maybe a few roster tweaks. But in Foxborough, it might mean something far bigger. Mike Vrabel isn’t playing by the old Patriots playbook. Instead, he’s making bold moves like benching high-paid starters, and that includes safety Kyle Dugger. A year ago, Dugger looked like a cornerstone piece. Today, he looks like a backup who might not even fit into Vrabel’s long-term plans.

Then again, the situation gets even more eye-opening when you look at the contract. Dugger inked a four-year, $58 million deal just last offseason. Yet here we are, barely a year later, and the talk is already shifting to whether he’s on the trade block. In their second preseason game, he was spotted running with the second unit, and now he’s getting scout-team reps. That’s not what you expect from a player who was supposed to be a major investment for New England’s defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On paper, the team hasn’t given up on him. The Patriots’ unofficial depth chart still lists Dugger as a starter next to Jabrill Peppers. But the truth is different on the field. Vrabel’s defensive system has quietly pushed Dugger further and further out of the mix, and the drop in status has been impossible to ignore.

Still, it’s not like Dugger was a liability last season. Sure, he didn’t grab an interception in 2024, but he racked up 81 tackles, four passes defended, and eight tackles for loss. That’s starter-level production, and teams across the league would pay for that. However, the contract isn’t small, but contenders like Cleveland, Baltimore, Miami, or even Carolina might be more than willing to spend draft picks to land him. So let’s see what happens next!