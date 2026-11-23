Drake Maye’s rise with the New England Patriots has never been easy, considering the criticism that came particularly from former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP questioned Maye’s performances and compared his struggles to those of other quarterbacks. But Maye’s personal quarterback trainer recently revealed the unexpected backstory behind their relationship.

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Speaking on What’s Up Guy Podcast, Anthony Boone said, “We played this big tournament in Myrtle Beach. There was, I mean, you’re talking about all Cam Newton 7-0-7 teams. Yes, Cam Newton. He knows. Cam knows. He’s got it…We used to have some battles, and Cam tried to steal Drake from me. He did.”

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Anthony Boone recalled facing Newton’s 7-on-7 teams during a tournament. He shared how Newton had once tried to recruit Maye away from him. The revelation came after Maye was sidelined with an ankle injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

But his performance this season hasn’t stopped Newton from speaking candidly about Maye’s play in the NFL. On September 29, he criticized the quarterback on his 4th and 1 podcast after New England’s disappointing 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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“I just report what I see,” Newton said. “You’re talking about a player who has been disappointing so far this year. Justin Herbert and Drake Maye are looking at each other eyeball to eyeball because what we expected from Drake Maye coming off of a Super Bowl appearance, this ain’t that.”

“Only throwing for one touchdown? This ain’t that. Leading the league in interceptions? This ain’t that. Making senseless interceptions, and decisions, and inaccurate passes? This ain’t that.”

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Maye completed 14 of 25 passes for 199 yards and threw two interceptions without a touchdown. Newton also questioned Maye’s decision-making and accuracy and argued that the quarterback failed to meet expectations. He pointed to Maye’s six interceptions against one touchdown through the first three games of the 2026 season.

“When I say certain things, and I back it with statistics and film – bro I’m not hating,” Newton said. “I’m just critiquing the game from within the confines of my football prowess to say I know Drake Maye way better than that.”

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Interestingly, Newton also acknowledged that Maye had not received enough help from his receiving corps. He mentioned the struggles of Romeo Doubs and the absence of A.J. Brown, who was on injured reserve. However, Newton still maintained that Maye needed to take responsibility for his mistakes.

Boone’s comment showed something that people needed to know. Newton had recognized Maye’s potential way before he became an NFL star and even tried to bring him into his own 7-on-7 program. The history of what it has anything to do with is still unclear. Still, their old battles have given fans another intriguing reason to follow the ongoing Maye-Newton debate.