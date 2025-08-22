Undrafted WR Jeremiah Webb’s Funny 4-Word Reaction After Patriots’ Humiliation vs the Giants

“I’ve officially signed with the @Patriots as a PFA. I thank God for such Blessing. Let’s get to Work!!” That’s what wide receiver Jeremiah Webb said this offseason when he was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent. At first, his road looked rocky. He missed early camp practices with an undisclosed injury. Beat reporters noted his absence, and his chances of making the roster already seemed slim. Still, Webb pushed through. By last month, he was spotted back on the practice field, grinding through drills and earning another shot. And that perseverance just paid off when the Patriots played their preseason finale.

While facing the Giants in the preseason finale, Jeremiah Webb hauled in a 17-yard catch from quarterback Ben Wooldridge, then followed it up with something even better – his first NFL touchdown. On the play, Wooldridge floated a jump ball, and Webb soared over a defender to secure it. Moments later, he added a 22-yard punt return, flashing his versatility. Doesn’t that sound like a guy who refuses to waste opportunities? Even after he went off the field, the undrafted rookie wideout gave fans and reporters something to smile about.

When Jeremiah Webb walked into his first professional postgame press conference, he looked both nervous and excited. With wide eyes, he took a deep breath before admitting, “I suck at these.” Those were just four words, but they got the whole room laughing. A reporter then quickly reassured Webb, pointing out the impressive plays he made on the field. Another asked him about how it felt to be out there in a Patriots uniform. Webb’s answer carried weight: “I felt good. Just being able to continue to inspire those where I come from, you know, that’s the main goal when I step on that field.”

So, while the rookie WR might not have stolen the spotlight with a huge stat line, he definitely stole the room with his personality. For a player who started at South Dakota, transferred to South Alabama, and finished his college career with 36 catches for 649 yards and 5 TDs, that’s still a step worth celebrating. And here’s the thing – Jeremiah Webb hasn’t just been making plays. He has also made impressions where it matters most, as he made sure that HC Mike Vrabel noticed his performance. After the rookie wideout scored his first touchdown, Vrabel celebrated on the sideline, showing genuine appreciation for the rookie’s big moment. That’s no small thing in Foxborough, especially during a season where roster spots are scarce.

It is also interesting to note that Mike Vrabel had made it clear a few days ago that Jeremiah Webb had made the most of his chances and earned extra reps at camp. “Whether it was John Jiles or [Jeremiah Webb] Webby, the offensive linemen, some of those guys that we talked about that didn’t get to play or practice against Washington, really did themselves well when they were given the opportunity,” Vrabel had said. So, there are chances that the rookie might make it to the practice squad now. But let’s not sugarcoat things. While Webb’s night had highlights, Mike Vrabel still has to address how the Patriots as a team just faced a brutal loss.

Mike Vrabel faces more questions as the Patriots close the preseason with a loss

In the preseason finale, Mike Vrabel’s team got dominated by the Giants from start to finish. New York scored twice in the first half, and by the final whistle, they had racked up 42 points. Meanwhile, New England managed just 191 yards of offense compared to the Giants’ 431. That’s not just a loss – that’s a beatdown. What went wrong?

For starters, the Patriots’ offense never found its rhythm. Second-year receiver Javon Baker dropped two key third-down passes and finished with no catches. QB Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs didn’t even suit up, leaving Ben Wooldridge to take the bulk of snaps. On the other side, the Giants rotated three quarterbacks, who combined for 5 touchdown passes. Talk about adding insult to injury. On the defensive side, then, the Patriots looked completely out of sync. Allowing 42 points in a preseason finale raises red flags. Fans certainly have reason to worry as now, urgency takes over in Foxborough, close to the regular season.

Now, the preseason is over for the Patriots, so roster cuts are looming. And while rookies like Jeremiah Webb made the most of their opportunity, what about the rest of the team? Mike Vrabel didn’t mince words afterward. “We are going to continually try to strengthen the roster any way we can,” he said. That means no spot is safe. It also means players like Webb, who show hunger and grit, will get rewarded with more chances in the regular season.