Veteran WR’s Return Adds to Mike Vrabel’s Headaches as Patriots Urged to Trade for Terry McLaurin

The Patriots kicked off padded practices with high hopes, only to ditch them as injuries piled up too fast for Mike Vrabel‘s comfort. In a smart move, they switched to shorts and shells, smartly keeping the tempo high while dialing down the physicality. But the injury list is not the only puzzle for Vrabel. After a WR corps collapse last season (plummeting to league-worst), the competition now is steep. One can argue it is counter-productive as now they are spoiled for choice, yet do not have a starter. And just when the camp at Gillette Stadium needed a spark, a 31-year-old veteran wideout entering Year 9 returned from the physically unable to perform list to practice for the first time.

Mack Hollins finally made his first appearance at Patriots training camp during the walk-through on July 31. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound wideout worked with the starters for the first time since training camp kicked off. On his very first snap, Hollins lined up opposite Stefon Diggs, with DeMario Douglas in the slot. After missing the opening sessions, the former free agent is looking to make an instant statement. Now Mike Vrabel faces a deeper dilemma. His receiver room is packed, and the cutdown to 53 will leave some names behind. Beat reporter Taylor Kyles took to X to write, “Mack Hollins looked like he could be a true Swiss Army knife for Josh McDaniels during today’s practice.”

Hollins’ presence directly impacted third-year wideout Kayshon Boutte. Boutte had been working alongside Diggs and Douglas in early drills. At 5-foot-11 and 197 pounds, he still earned some reps with the starters. But Hollins’ return was a clear signal. The Patriots expect a return on their two-year, $8.4 million investment. Last year, Hollins tallied 31 receptions, 378 yards, and five touchdowns. His veteran edge gives him a real shot to make the final cut.

Beyond Hollins, the wide receiver battle is fierce. The Patriots brought in 2025 third-rounder Kyle Williams and nine-year vet Kendrick Bourne. They also have 2024 draft picks Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, plus undrafted rookie Efton Chism III. The room is packed with upside but light on projected starters. That kind of competition can quickly turn into roster chaos.

In total, New England had 12 receivers after this season’s draft and free-agency pick completion, competing for six or maybe seven spots. Not to forget, they also have undrafted rookies Jeremiah Webb and DeMeer Blankumsee, and the numbers squeeze tighter. Returners like Douglas, Boutte, Polk, and Baker are all fighting to stay. As if the logjam was not enough, there are also whispers of a potential trade. Someone who can rise above the pack and emerge as a true starter.

Does Mike Vrabel have a hidden ace?

Trade rumors of a new face in the WR room are gathering pace, just hours after a Commanders veteran allegedly requested a trade. Terry McLaurin spent the entire offseason waiting for a contract extension with Washington. He skipped practices, and while fans were waiting for his return, he landed on the PUP list. But patience ran out. The veteran wideout finally asked for a trade, sending ripples through the league. His frustration reached a breaking point after months of stalled negotiations and mounting doubts from the franchise.

The Patriots were the first team to emerge as a rumored destination. With McLaurin in the mix, New England’s wide receiver room could instantly level up. McLaurin has topped 1,000 yards in five straight seasons. In 2024, he pulled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also became rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ go-to guy during Washington’s late-season playoff push.

Fans quickly took to X as rumors swirled about a possible move. Polls flooded timelines with heated opinions. Should Washington hold tight? Or cash in now before the price drops? McLaurin is still under the contract he signed in 2022. That deal spans three years and is worth up to $71 million. He’s now entering its final stretch and is way behind the paycheck for the league’s elites.

McLaurin, who will be turning 30 this September, still has game speed and elite route running. Critics argue that age could lower his value, and this is probably why Dan Quinn hasn’t signed off on the extension yet. But contenders see a polished playmaker still producing at a high level. If Washington lets him walk, the trade market will be fierce. And the Patriots may be just the start of the chase.