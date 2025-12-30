Was Stefon Diggs Arrested? What Charges Is Patriots the WR Facing? All We Know

After their resounding 42-10 win over the New York Jets, the New England Patriots are facing a massive problem regarding Stefon Diggs. The star receiver is facing serious criminal charges, as reported by Boston 25 News. Diggs is accused of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor charges involving physical violence stemming from an incident on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In response, Diggs’ attorneys appeared in court in Dedham on Tuesday and have requested to have the police report impounded, arguing that the details should remain sealed. However, the judiciary has not yet ruled on that request. The veteran wide receiver is set to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.