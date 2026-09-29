“We’re Absolutely Devastated”: Patriots Rookie Eli Raridon Mourns Tragic Loss as Tributes Pour In

Eli Raridon and his wife, Anna Raridon, are mourning the loss of their newborn son, Peter James, after the couple learned during pregnancy that their baby had been diagnosed with a fatal condition.

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The New England Patriots rookie tight end and his wife announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Tuesday that Peter was born on September 11. The couple had discovered the diagnosis of anencephaly during their 20-week anatomy scan.

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“Our angel, Peter James Raridon, was born on September 11th,” they wrote. “When Eli and I went in for our 20-week anatomy scan, excited to see our sweet baby boy, our hearts were forever changed.”

According to the CDC, anencephaly is a serious birth defect in which the neural tube does not completely close during pregnancy, affecting the development of the brain and skull. Babies born with the condition typically die shortly after birth, and there is no cure or treatment.

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Anna reflected on the time she had with her son and the pain of knowing she would not be able to bring him home.

“While we are absolutely devastated that we were unable to bring our baby boy home, I am grateful to have loved him deeply, kept him safe, and had been his home for the past 9 months before he was called back to Heaven,” she wrote.

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They added that although Peter’s life was brief, she believes his life had meaning and that he would remain part of their family’s story.

“I have loved you every second of your life & will miss you every second of mine. What a sweet, sweet reunion ours will be.”

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The couple had announced in March that they were expecting their first child. They married in May 2025 after getting engaged the previous year, having first met in high school.

As news of Peter’s passing spread, fans rallied around Raridon and Anna with messages of sympathy and support.

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“Sending all the love and prayers to #Patriots rookie Eli Raridon and his wife Anna, following the loss of their first child, Peter James Raridon,” NFL reporter Carlos A. Lopez wrote on X.

Another added, “Really heartbreaking to hear. Prayers and love for them.”

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Others shared personal experiences with pregnancy loss while offering condolences, and Patriots fans reminded Raridon that he has support from the community during an unimaginably painful time.

“Prayers up, Eli. Keep your head up and stay strong. I’ve been through this before, and it’s not easy. Much love, Eli. Pats Nation is 100% behind you!” another fan commented on that X post.

“Eli and Anna, may this little angel rest in the arms of our Lord God and enjoy the love of all in heaven,” added another.

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The news comes during a difficult stretch of Raridon’s first NFL season. The Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the 22-year-old made an immediate impact by catching the team’s first touchdown of the season.

He followed that with a 30-yard reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers the following week, fighting through defensive pass interference to make the play. But after suffering a thigh injury in that game, Raridon was ruled inactive for New England’s Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite making the trip with the team.

That added another setback to what had otherwise been an encouraging beginning. Patriots tight ends coach Thomas Brown had recently praised Raridon’s development, saying the rookie had made significant progress since arriving in New England. However, for Raridon and Anna, the focus is now far beyond football.