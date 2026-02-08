What Is Austin Hooper’s Ethnicity? Exploring NFL TE’s Religion, Nationality, Family Roots & His Background

While tight end Austin Hooper has earned two Pro Bowl selections since arriving in 2016, this year is extra special. The New England Patriots are heading to Santa Clara to win their seventh Super Bowl. And Hopper is going to be part of that group that could pull it off by beating the Seattle Seahawks. As he prepares for the biggest game of his career, curiosity about his personal life and cultural background only grows. What are Austin Hooper’s ethnicity and nationality?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Austin Hooper’s ethnicity?

Born on October 29, 1994, Austin Manuel Hooper is a native of San Mateo, California. He has a diverse cultural background with roots in African-American, Mexican, Irish, Native American, and Belgian heritage. While recounting his first meeting with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, Austin couldn’t help but draw a similarity.

“Obviously, as a kid growing up watching him, I just enjoyed his style of play,” Hooper said in 2019 via ESPN. “I can’t tell you when that first talk was, but after the conversation I was like, ‘Man, that guy is cool as hell—super cool and laid-back, like SoCal.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooper could resonate with Gonzalez, who was born in Torrance, a city in California. And much like him, the NFL comes from a blend of African-American, Mexican, Jamaican, American Indian, Scottish, and Portuguese heritage. It shows that the 31-year-old embraces both his culture and the region he comes from.

What is Austin Hooper’s religion?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Austin Hooper hasn’t publicly disclosed his faith at the time of publication. But during his appearance on the Faith on the Field Show, he revealed how his parents always encouraged him to give back to the community. As a result, he founded the Austin Hooper Foundation in 2020. The charity focused on providing resources and mental health services to foster children from toddlers to teens.

“When you think of foster care, obviously you think of the infant, you think of the toddler,” Hooper explained via CNN during the My Clause My Cleat event in November 2025. “You don’t think of the 17-, 18-,19-year-old young man or woman that, depending on which state you’re in, you know, get a GED maybe, and $100, and it’s like, ‘All right, good luck. Go play life in America.’ That’s a tough prospect. So, when I was made aware of that. I just kind of try to kind of fill that role.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots Foundation (@patriotsfoundation) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

During Thanksgiving week, Hooper’s organization collaborated with Shop and Shop to distribute a hundred turkeys and grocery items to families in need. Over the past five years, the player has handed over gifts to 250 foster kids in the Bay Area with the help of two local agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Austin Hooper’s nationality?

Austin Hooper was born in the state of California, which makes him an American citizen. There is little information on his parents, Michael and Lillian Hooper. His father played college football as a defensive end at San Diego State in the mid-1980s, while his mother played basketball during high school. It shows that they have been living in the States for a while now. As Austin Hooper gears up for the biggest showdown of his career, people from all around the globe will unite to root for him.