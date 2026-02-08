What Is Drake Maye’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary With New England Patriots and Career Earnings

New England Patriots’ sophomore quarterback Drake Maye might’ve lost the MVP to Matthew Stafford, but he will have a chance to win something much bigger on February 8th. He’ll have a chance to get his hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy in only his second year, and there’s no better time to understand how quickly his financial picture has changed over the last two years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Drake Maye’s Net Worth in 2026?

As of February 2026, Maye’s estimated net worth sits around $12 million. His net worth has skyrocketed from just $1 million two years ago, an aggressive upward growth fueled by his rookie contract and pre-NFL endorsement deals.

Drake Maye’s Contract Breakdown

From the moment the Patriots selected Maye third overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he was viewed as the organization’s long-term answer at quarterback. He showed flashes as a rookie, throwing for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, and reached MVP levels in his sophomore year, racking up 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maye signed a four-year, $36,639,764 rookie contract that includes a $23,467,100 signing bonus. The entire deal is fully guaranteed and carries an average annual value of $9,159,941.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His contract is structured to escalate, and this season alone, his earnings are a mix of a $1,075,000 base salary and a significant $3,050,888 roster bonus, contributing to a total cap hit of nearly $10 million, with a dead cap value of $21,650,770. Postseason incentives will add to his earnings regardless of the Super Bowl’s outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Drake Maye’s Salary?

As is standard with rookie quarterback contracts, Maye’s salary escalates each year of the deal. If the trajectory he’s shown over his first two seasons continues, the numbers attached to his next contract will place him among the league’s highest earners at the position.

Let’s take a look at how much his rookie contract will earn him until 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Year Salary (base and signing) Bonuses New England Patriots 2024 $6,661,775 New England Patriots 2025 $6,826,775 $1,510,209 New England Patriots 2026 $6,941,775 $3,050,888 New England Patriots 2027 $7,056,775 $4,601,332

Drake Maye’s Career Earnings

Combining his contract, endorsements, and other income, Maye has already earned more than $26,732,309 over the course of his football career, according to Spotrac. The rookie contract makes up the largest portion, but his earnings before even reaching the NFL were crucial in building his net worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake Maye’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

Maye entered the league at the right time to benefit from the NIL era. While playing at North Carolina, he was one of the most recognizable quarterbacks in college football, carrying an NIL valuation of roughly $1.2 million. He didn’t waste much time capitalizing on that platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

After becoming the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, Maye added several high-profile endorsement deals, working with brands such as Nike, Lowe’s, Procter & Gamble, Abercrombie & Fitch, and wealth management firm Betterment. His agents at CAA landed those deals, which significantly raised his public profile.

Even before all these endorsements, he did a pretty good job with NIL deals during college. In 2023, Maye signed an NIL deal with Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore and partnered with Mitchell Heating & Cooling. That same year, he also collaborated with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Zoa Energy.

“Maye has built an impressive portfolio for such a young star, partnering with brands that provide authentic opportunities connecting to his life off the field,” Matt Fox, a well-known marketing professional, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake Maye’s House And Car Collection

Maye is believed to live in or around Charlotte, North Carolina, where he grew up, though like many high-profile players, specific details about his residence or real estate holdings aren’t public. During the season, he spends most of his time in New England, but any permanent arrangements there have been kept private, probably for security reasons.

But despite the money he generates, the sophomore tends to spend wisely. He still drives a 2015 GMC pickup truck that dates back to his high school years in the Charlotte suburbs, which broke down along Interstate 95 in January 2025, yet Maye has held onto it. He can buy a new one from his Super Bowl bonus, but his attachment outweighs everything else.