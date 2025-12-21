What is Hunter Henry’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Patriots TE’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Essentials Inside The Story Established as a top Patriots tight end since being drafted 35th overall in 2016

Net worth around $81 million, fueled by contracts, bonuses, and endorsements

Career highlights include John Mackey Award, Consensus All-American, and strong NFL performance

Entering his eighth season in the NFL, the New England Patriots‘ tight end Hunter Henry has established himself as one of the most valuable players for the franchise. The 31-year-old was selected as the 35th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers (then San Diego Chargers). In this article, we will explore Henry’s net worth, salaries, contracts, and brand endorsements, among other details.

What is Hunter Henry’s net worth?

In 2025, Hunter Henry’s net worth is approximately $81 million. The impressive amount comes from his contracts, bonuses, and various brand endorsements.

What are Hunter Henry’s contract details?

The tight end signed a three-year contract with the Patriots in 2024. The agreement is estimated to be worth $27 million and includes a $7.5 million signing bonus as well as $15.8 million in guaranteed money. Henry will earn an average annual salary of $9 million before his contract expires in 2027, after which he will become a free agent.

What is Hunter Henry’s salary?

In 2025, Henry will earn a base salary of $6.6 million. He will also receive a workout bonus of $359,765. Furthermore, his contract carries a cap hit of $11,4 million and a dead cap value of $12.09 million. Here’s a breakdown of Henry’s salary:

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Active/GM Bonus Workout Bonus Incentives Cap Hit Dead Cap 2024 $1,650,000 $2,500,000 $823,522 $350,000 $5,323,522 $15,800,000 2025 $6,650,000 $2,500,000 $941,176 $359,765 $1,000,000 $11,450,941 $12,009,765 2026 $7,150,000 $2,500,000 $1,000,000 $350,000 $11,000,000 $2,500,000

Henry’s contract has been structured in a way that allows him to receive an annual salary increment without affecting the Patriots’ salary cap.

What are Hunter Henry’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Henry has earned approximately $73.8 million, playing for two teams. This amount is accrued through his contracts and the bonuses and incentives that come with them.

A look at Hunter Henry’s college and professional career

After graduating from the Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, Henry decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and committed to play college football for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Henry’s moment came in 2015, gathering national coverage for his play. During the Razorbacks’ game against Ole Miss, the tight end caught a pass from quarterback Brandon Allen. However, he was then quickly covered by the opposition defenders. Seeing this, Henry threw the ball backwards to running back Alex Collins, who then ran for a 31-yard gain to secure a first down.

The play ultimately led to a touchdown and a two-point conversion, securing the game win.

Furthermore, he also won the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in the nation. His performances earned him a Consensus All-American designation in the 2015–2016 season. He also helped the Razorbacks win back-to-back bowl games in consecutive years. He declared for the 2016 NFL Draft after being named to the 2016 PFWA All-Rookie Team.

After four seasons with the Chargers, Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots in 2021. He later signed a 3-year, $27 million extension in 2024. This season, he has recorded around 45 receptions for 610. His performance earned him an extension last year. This season, Hunter has 46 receptions for 628 yards and five touchdowns.

A look at Hunter Henry’s brand endorsements

Despite playing in the NFL for eight seasons, Hunter Henry does not have a publicly known brand endorsement. However, the tight end actively partners with the International Justice Mission (IJM).

Henry showed signs of promise during his time at the Arkansas Razorbacks and has continued to work hard to reach his current level. His journey reflects his work ethic, perseverance, and discipline. This season, the tight end has been excellent for the Patriots and might see another extension soon in 2027.