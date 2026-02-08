What is Kyle Williams’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with New England Patriots and Career Earnings

Week 10 saw rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams score his first touchdown from a 72-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye. However, Williams did not stay bound to his role as a WR only. Following Antonio Gibson’s season-ending injury, Williams took his role as the kick returner. With such a versatile player in the squad, the natural question to ask is how much he earns, especially since the Patriots are on the verge of reclaiming their dynasty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Kyle Williams’ net worth?

While exact figures are private, Kyle Williams’ net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $1.5 million in 2026, based on his verified career earnings of $2.36 million and new endorsement deals. The rookie WR just got his first taste of professional football. It may take some time before his true net worth comes to light. Currently, every financial decision of his is made by his agents, Collin Roberts, Chase Callahan, and Ryan Tollner of Excel Sports Management.

Kyle Williams’ contract breakdown

The Patriots drafted Kyle Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft from Washington State. The franchise offered him a four-year contract valued at $6,703,572. He received a signing bonus of $1,515,324, and his total guaranteed is also $1,515,324. The signing bonus will be prorated over the four years. Williams’ average salary, which comes to $1,675,893, will have a cap hit of $1,523,539 in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Williams’ salary breakdown

In 2025, Kyle Williams’ base salary was $840k, along with a workout bonus of $5,152. Besides, he will also receive the prorated sum of his signing bonus. Here is an entire breakdown of his salary structure.

Team Year Salary Bonus New England Patriots 2025 $840,000 $378,831 + $5,152 New England Patriots 2026 $1,144,708 $378,831 New England Patriots 2027 $1,449,416 $378,831 New England Patriots 2028 $1,754,124 $378,831 New England Patriots 2029 UFA – Total $5,188,248 $1520476

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Williams’ career earnings

As per Spotrac, Kyle Williams’ career earnings stand at $2,360,476. The WR is in his rookie year, yet he has already crossed the multiple-million-dollar mark in career earnings. Subsequently, as his career progresses, the number is only going to increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look back on Kyle Williams’ college and professional career

Kyle Williams had a glorious collegiate career. From 2020 to 2022, he represented the UNLV Rebels football team. In his freshman year, he led the team as a receiver, recording 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns. During his sophomore and third years at UNLV, he made 82 receptions for 1,142 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns. Five of those touchdowns came during the 2022 season, when he led the team in receiving touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Williams (@k.mmoneyyy) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In 2023, he transferred to the Washington State Cougars, bringing the spark with him. Williams went for 61 receptions for 843 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with them. During the 2024 season, he scored 14 touchdowns, setting the school record. He appeared in the Holiday Bowl and was even invited to the 2025 Senior Bowl. The WR recorded at least one reception in all of his 50 games at the collegiate level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to his professional career, Williams recorded ten receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns. While it may not be outright impressive, it is an admirable figure for the rookie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Williams’ brand endorsements

Despite being in his rookie season, Kyle Williams has already got himself a brand endorsement deal. I Love Boston Sports has partnered up with him since November 2025. While the exact details of the brand deal remain undisclosed, the official page of the organization posted a picture of Williams along with the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I LOVE BOSTON SPORTS (@bostonsportsco) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

It is amazing to see what Williams has achieved in a year. His professional career may not be as vibrant as his college career, but he made sure to utilize every chance he got. No wonder the Patriots paid him millions. As he gains experience, his skills and instincts will sharpen, and he will develop into a better player. Moreover, if he continues his hard work, it will only be a matter of time before more lucrative contracts and brand deals arrive on his desk.