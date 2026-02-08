What Is Rhamondre Stevenson’s Ethnicity? Exploring NFL RB’s Religion, Nationality, Family Roots & His Background

The New England Patriots‘ running back Rhamondre Stevenson is all set to make his debut Super Bowl appearance this year. While the ongoing season saw him score seven touchdowns with 603 yards, curiosity is brewing around not just his professional but also his personal life as well. The Las Vegas, Nevada, native was born to Juran and Robert and therefore inherited the same values as them. Here’s everything to know about the 27-year-old’s religious connections, ethnicity, and more.

What is Rhamondre Stevenson’s ethnicity?

Rhamondre Stevenson is African American and was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. His ethnic background is rooted in Black American heritage. Stevenson has not spoken extensively about ethnicity itself, but has consistently referenced the importance of family and upbringing in backing his strong career as a running back.

Stevenson was raised in Las Vegas by his parents, Robert and Juran Stevenson, along with six siblings. He holds a strong emotional connection with his parents, as mentions of his feelings have been reflected across various media appearances.

“I love them,” Stevenson told the Boston Globe. “Nothing more, nothing less. I love them, and I appreciate them.”

The running back talked about his relationship with his father in emotional terms. After his father’s demise in March 2025 at age 54, Stevenson described him as “my dad, my best friend” and said he hears his father’s voice in his head when he plays. Ever since the massive loss, a majority of his social media posts feature a caption remembering his dad.

“RIP Pops! AGTG,” he writes.

He has even paid tribute by carrying a bracelet containing part of his father’s ashes to feel connected to him on game days.

What is Rhamondre Stevenson’s religion?

Rhamondre Stevenson follows the Christian faith, a fact that he hasn’t openly disclosed but is often reflected in how he speaks about life, success, and personal challenges. His social media posts and public comments often include God, prayer, and blessings, making it clear that faith plays a role in how he views his journey as a professional football player.

“Busy catching these blessings I used to pray for 🙏🏾,” one of his Instagram captions said, solidifying the fact that he closely follows Christian faith.

A post shared by Rhamondre Stevenson (@_mondree)

However, a difficult period in the family’s life left little time to closely follow regular religious practices. To support her son and seven children, his mom, Juran, worked two demanding jobs at the same time. She spent weekdays working full-time at the Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada and then worked night shifts every weekend at Summerlin Hospital. Even after coming home early Sunday morning, she picked up extra hours later that day. Juran told the Boston Globe that despite a double income, supporting a large family left little room for help or relief.

What is Rhamondre Stevenson’s nationality?

Rhamondre Stevenson is American. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on February 23, 1998. Stevenson grew up in Las Vegas, attended Centennial High School, and later played college football at Cerritos College and the University of Oklahoma, all within the United States.

Stevenson’s career has brought him national recognition in U.S. sports. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, becoming one of the most highly discussed American running backs in the league. His college football career also added much to his honor as an American. He earned MVP honors in the 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic after rushing for 186 yards and a touchdown.

After graduating from high school, he worked part-time jobs while no longer pursuing the sport he wanted to. During this period, he spent enough time playing EA Sports’ Madden NFL, wishing he were on the field instead. His mother, Juran, confirmed he was deeply frustrated because football was his main goal. While things eventually fell in place, leading to a career that is just hours ahead of a massive achievement, the chase for his dreams continues.