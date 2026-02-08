What Is Stefon Diggs’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

“We all we got, we all we need.” That simple rallying cry has become the mindset that New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has leaned on to push his team through the 2025 season. Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft, Diggs has already suited up for four different teams during his NFL journey. Now, in 2026, with his first-ever Super Bowl appearance finally secured, let’s take a look back at the roots that drove Diggs to this moment of success.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Stefon Diggs from, and what is his nationality?

Stefon Diggs was born on November 29, 1993, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States. At 32 years old, Diggs holds American nationality, but his life remains deeply connected to Maryland, the place where his football dream first took shape.

The Patriots’ WR attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Montgomery County, where he didn’t just play football but also ran track. After his senior year, Diggs even earned MVP honors at the 2011 U.S. Army All-American Junior Combine and later suited up for the 2012 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Then, in 2012, Diggs accepted a scholarship to the University of Maryland.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2012 to 2014, he starred for the Maryland Terrapins, sharpening the skills that would soon translate to Sundays in the NFL. Now, although Diggs has suited up for several teams in the NFL, he has admitted that the Dallas Cowboys have always held a unique place in his heart, largely because of their identity as America’s Team. Looking back, it’s easy to see how staying tied to his roots helped Diggs grow.

What is Stefon Diggs’s ethnicity?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Stefon Diggs comes from an African American family. His parents, Stephanie Diggs and Aron Diggs, raised three sons, Stefon, Darez, and Trevon. But life changed dramatically for the Diggs’ family in 2008 when Stefon’s father passed away.

As the eldest son, Stefon then took on the responsibility of being a role model and protector for his younger brothers. Stefon also decided to attend the University of Maryland, as he wanted to stay close to his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SD (@stefondiggs) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, as a widow, Stephanie Diggs also worked tirelessly for nearly 30 years as an Amtrak attendant while also juggling additional jobs. Her sacrifices ensured that Stefon and his brothers never lacked opportunity. Even today, Stefon regularly acknowledges his mother as the backbone of his success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2018, Stefon Diggs made the holiday season extra special by gifting his mom an SUV, a gesture that reflected his deep appreciation for her sacrifices. Today, after working for decades, Stephanie has stepped into a well-earned retirement, joyfully watching her sons thrive.

Is Stefon Diggs African American?

As an African American, Stefon Diggs has carried that identity with confidence throughout his NFL career. Beyond his ethnicity, faith also plays a central role in Diggs’ life. Last year, Diggs had openly shared that he is a devout Christian, often praying before and after games. Despite losing his father at a young age and navigating a series of legal matters off the field now, Diggs has continued to lean on his faith for guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLFootball (@_mlfootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, Diggs’ girlfriend and Grammy Award-winning rapper, Cardi B, has also spoken openly about her Afro-Caribbean heritage. Diggs also welcomed a son with Cardi B back in November last year. He is also a father to two daughters, Nova Diggs and Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, from previous relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, more than stats or headlines, Stefon Diggs uses his platform to highlight the inclusive and diverse nature of American football. His rise to the Super Bowl stage reflects not just talent, but resilience, faith, and family. In many ways, Diggs’ journey proves that embracing your roots can be just as fulfilling as chasing championships.