What Is Terrell Williams’ Net Worth in 2026 – Salary With New England Patriots and Career Earnings

Essentials Inside The Story Terrell Williams’ career path spans multiple NFL defenses.

Patriots’ coordinator role elevates his long-term earning context.

Career longevity reshapes how Williams’ value is viewed.

Since his arrival in the NFL in 2012, Terrell Williams has coached multiple big franchises. While his prostate cancer diagnosis kept him out of the tournament, the New England Patriots have pulled off an impressive run on both sides of the ball. As they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the defensive coordinator has planned to join his team for one last game of the season. The move has sparked both excitement and curiosity about how the career translated into Terrell Williams’ net worth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Terrell Williams’ net worth?

There’s no viable information publicly available about Terrell Williams’ net worth at the time of publication. But when considering the standard net worth of defensive coordinators in the NFL, it could range between $3 million and over $10 million. The amount depends on several factors, including a coach’s team, tenure, and the nature of the contract.

And since Williams took the reins as the defensive coordinator just last year, his earnings from previous roles likely comprise most of his net worth. For context, he has served as the defensive line coach since 1998. He entered the league in 2012 and remained in the role until his transition to assistant head coach in 2023 for the Tennessee Titans. After joining the Detroit Lions, he returned to the role before New England assigned him as its defensive coordinator last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrell Williams’ contract breakdown

At the time of writing, the coach hasn’t disclosed the details of his contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What is Terrell Williams’ salary?

While we don’t know his exact salary, we can estimate it by considering the league’s average payroll for similar positions. According to recent reports, top NFL defensive coordinators can annually earn around $1 million or more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Terrell Williams. Image credits: Instagram

If we look at New England’s history, former defensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ contract included an average annual salary of over $4 million. Across the league, Todd Bowles’ salary reached $3 million per season in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrell Williams’ career earnings

As of January 2026, there is no information on how much Terrell Williams has earned through coaching over the last two decades, both in the NFL and outside the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Williams’ college and professional career

Born on June 19, 1974, Terrell Williams is a native of Los Angeles, California. He joined East Carolina to pursue a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in history. During his time at college, he played as a nose guard for the Pirates and helped them edge out Stanford in the 1995 Liberty Bowl.

In 1998, he began his coaching journey and spent over a decade as the defensive line coach in six different programs. These include Fort Scott Community College, North Carolina A&T, Youngstown State, Akron, Purdue, and Texas A&M. Under his leadership, Texas won its first Big 12 Championship game. He also led the Aggies to rank first nationwide in total sacks and to finish among the top teams in tackles for loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

His success led to an opportunity in the NFL in 2012 with the Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders). There, he coached the defensive line for three seasons. In 2014, the Raiders ranked among the best in the league at limiting rushing yards per play (3.7). Williams then joined the Miami Dolphins, where his defensive front excelled.

It was highlighted by impressive sack totals from defensive end Cameron Wake (29) and Ndamukong Suh (15.5). From 2018 to 2023, Williams mentored the Tennessee Titans under Mike Vrabel, taking on a larger leadership role as assistant head coach in the final year of his tenure. During that time, Tennessee ranked fourth in the NFL in total yards (10,044) allowed. After a season with the Detroit Lions in 2024, Williams took the next step as New England’s defensive coordinator before injury sidelined him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrell’s brand endorsements

There are no known public records of Terrell Williams being involved in any commercial brand endorsements or sponsorship agreements. While fans expect him to bounce back and return to the field, Williams will remain on the sidelines for now. He’ll be guiding New England as they take the field in the Super Bowl.