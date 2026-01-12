What Is the “Drake Drake Maye Maye” Meme? Origin, Meaning, and Viral Meme Explained

Essentials Inside The Story Drake Maye’s dominant stretch coincided with a nickname fans wouldn’t drop.

The phrase followed Drake Maye from fan jokes to official NFL moments.

Maye addressed the nickname publicly after hearing it during a game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Drake Drake Maye Maye meme origin: How did it start?

Drake Maye is enjoying an MVP-caliber season, taking the New England Patriots to the playoffs with a 14-3 record. The 23-year-old has taken the internet by storm—not because of his brilliant in-field performance this season, but because of a viral meme carrying his own name. Let’s take a look at the origin and meaning of the “Drake Drake Maye Maye” meme.

It all started gaining traction in October 2025 when an NFL social media post caught fans’ attention. NFL shared a reel in collaboration with the Pats, tagging and featuring Patriots quarterback Drake Maye with the caption “Drake “Drake Maye” Maye,” a tongue-in-cheek nod to his growing dominance on the field. While the post did not originate the meme itself, it helped amplify a joke that was already circulating among fans. The fan account DrakeMayeLover played a major role in making the phrase go viral, repeatedly pushing the nickname across social media until it exploded into a full-blown trend overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The meme began trending more after Drake Maye‘s post-game press conference, which was interrupted by Patriots rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell, who is his close friend in the locker room. Acknowledging his popularity, Will interrupted the quarterback, saying, “Drake Drake Maye Maye.” As a matter of fact, the legendary Tom Brady and the Patriots’ coach Mike Vrabel referred to him with the meme name later.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does the “Drake Drake Maye Maye” meme mean?

While it’s potentially the NFL meme of the year, many fans are still in the dark about the actual meaning. Even Maye’s teammate and the Patriots’ wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte, didn’t know the meme’s meaning and asked about it during a game.

“Like, what the hell does that mean? They’re giving him a middle name, I guess.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Let us uncover the hidden meaning of the meme. The repetition of his name suggests that the quarterback is so talented that he doesn’t need a separate nickname like other players. Hence, his own name is in a league of its own.

Why is the Drake Drake Maye Maye meme going viral on Social Media?

The meme is going viral due to his sublime form this season. He has been the backbone of the Patriots’ offense, leading from the front. His impressive show on the field has made him an automatic crowd puller. Maye is one of the most talked-about players of the season, especially after the previous season’s star, Patrick Mahomes’ dismal performance and season-ending injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it blew up more after Tom Brady called him “Drake Drake Maye Maye” while presenting his NFL power ranking on Fox in Week 11. Once the football fans realized that even the G.O.A.T. had joined the meme party, the popularity was inevitable. As the meme suggests, Drake Maye has been truly exceptional this season, completing 4,394 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns—a record far superior to his rookie year numbers.

How did NFL fans and Patriots fans react to the meme?

The meme drew massive and hilarious responses from the football fans and the Patriots Nation. Reacting to the meme, one fan said, ” Drake Maye has become the GOAT of nicknames. Only a matter of time till Brady calls himself Tom ‘Tom Brady Brady,'” while a Patriots fan posted a GIF with Maye ripping his jersey like Superman, calling him “Super Maye.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A big Patriots fan and Maye fan admired the quarterback, writing, “How can you not love Drake Maye?” while another one stated, “We officially have his nickname and his name is his name.”

At 23, Drake is one of the most promising football stars today. If his performance continues to match the hype of his meme-worthy nickname, he could be the next big thing in the NFL.