What Is Tommy DeVito’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Patriots QB’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Going undrafted at the 2023 NFL Draft did not stop Tommy DeVito from becoming a professional quarterback. Nicknamed “Tommy Cutlets” because of his Italian origin and his love for his mother’s homemade cutlets, the quarterback is now headed to Super Bowl LX. Initially signed by the New York Giants, DeVito received a massive contract, helping his career earnings cross the multi-million dollar threshold.

What is Tommy DeVito’s net worth?

Tommy DeVito is new to the NFL, and there are no credible sources that claim to know his net worth. His agent, Sean Stellato of SES LLC, deals with all the financial matters.

What is Tommy DeVito’s contract?

According to Spotrac, Tommy Devito is under a one-year contract, valued at $1,030,000. Initially, he was with the Giants, but on August 26, 2025, they waived him. The very next day, the Patriots claimed him off waivers, and he is their third-string quarterback. In 2026, he will become a restricted free agent.

Tommy DeVito’s salary breakdown

During the 2025 season, Tommy DeVito’s base salary is $1,030,000. It is almost an 11% increase from his 2024 base salary of $915,000. Here is the entire breakdown of his salary structure.

Team Year Salary Bonus New York Giants 2023 $750,000 – New York Giants 2024 $915,000 – New England Patriots 2025 $1,030,000 – New England Patriots 2026 RFA – Total $2,695,000 –

Tommy DeVito’s career earnings

As of the 2025-2026 season, Tommy DeVito’s career earnings stand at $2,632,747. In his third year as the third-string quarterback, he has already crossed the multi-million mark. The entirety of his career earnings came from his professional career in the NFL.

A look back at Tommy DeVito’s college and professional career

The Patriots’ “Tommy Cutlets” spent six years in college. The first five years were in Syracuse, and the last year was in Illinois. DeVito did not play in the first year at Syracuse. However, when he got a chance from the second year onwards, he started to rack up the numbers. In four years as their quarterback, he played 26 games. With a pass completion rate of 56%, he scored 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. As a rusher, he also scored 4 touchdowns.

DeVito truly embraced his quarterback self at Illinois. He played 13 games, winning 8. He almost recorded a 70% pass completion rate for 2,650 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. His passer rating was a staggering 141.2. Being a dual-threat QB, he also scored 6 rushing touchdowns.

Unfortunately, as a professional, his career has yet to taste the glory of his college days. In three seasons, he started 8 of his 12 games. He completed 145 of 222 passes for 1,358 yards and 8 touchdowns. Defenders sacked the quarterback 43 times, costing him 227 yards. However, he did win the Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14, during the 2023 season, after recording 17-for-21 passes for 158 passing yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

Tommy DeVito’s brand endorsements

Tommy DeVito has had several brand endorsements. His “Tommy Cutlets” nickname earned him brand endorsement deals with Rao’s Homemade Sauce, specializing in tomato sauce, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Pizza Hut. His rise to fame also earned him a Super Bowl commercial in 2024.

“Rao’s Homemade, the official sauce of Tommy Cutlets,” DeVito said in an Instagram reel. “Rao’s Homemade ingredients are simple. The cooking process is authentic and slow-simmered over open kettles. Old Italian tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, and onion in each bite.”

Unfortunately, the details of the endorsements have not been disclosed yet.

Tommy DeVito’s houses and cars

During his rookie season, the quarterback opted to stay in his parents’ 2,300-square-foot Cedar Grove, New Jersey, house. The decision was not only based on nostalgia but also on comfort. The Giants’ facility was not that far from the house. It takes him 12 minutes to reach the facility.

“I don’t have to worry about laundry; what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets, and all that is waiting for me when I get there,” said Tommy. “My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here.”

His parents, Tom DeVito and Lexi DeVito, bought the house in 1995 for $232,000. It was a steal considering that it is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-story property, situated on a less than half-an-acre lot with a two-car garage. When they bought it, the property was already more than 30 years old; builders constructed it in 1963.

While still being under the comfort of his parents, the quarterback is now headed to San Francisco for Super Bowl LX. Although he is the QB3, behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs, it is a great moment in his life. His earnings are in millions, he has multiple brand deals, and now he is on the verge of earning the greatest honor in the sport. If he does achieve it, his career will probably take a massive jump, helping him earn even more lucrative contracts and brand deals in the future.